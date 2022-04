The pandemic may not be over, but for most renters in the city, the cost reductions that came with it are a thing of the past. If you pay rent in Boston, this probably won’t come as a surprise to you. As renters look for new apartments or get their lease renewals, it’s becoming clear the that market has not only bounced back, but rent prices are at the highest they’ve ever been in the city.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO