Austin, TX

WATCH: Texas cyclist hit by car that sped off

By Monica Madden, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — An Austin man’s evening bike ride almost turned deadly, as shown in a video of a car hitting the cyclist in front of witnesses and then speeding off.

The video captured by a bystander shows cyclist Nick Gardiner riding in the street when a car appearing to change lanes hits him and drives off. He said it happened a little before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Austin Police said the incident occurred near the 700 block of W. Riverside Drive.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

You can see Gardiner roll over almost three times after impact before he makes his way to the sidewalk and collapses on a grassy area.

In the video, bystanders run by to attend to the cyclist and make sure he is OK. The hit and run was captured on camera by Scott Thigpen, who can be seen calling 911 in the video.

Gardiner said the driver was “harassing” him for about half a mile. He said at one point, the driver was rolling down his window to yell at Gardiner.

“It was a clear-cut case of road rage,” he said. “No reasonable person would do that.”

Gardiner told KXAN he filed a police report with the Austin Police Department in hopes of finding the driver. He described the car as a white coupe and guesses it is an early 2000s model of a Honda Accord.

Austin Police said the case is being investigated as aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

The cyclist said he does not have any broken bones but has other injuries, including a severe rash from impact with the road, a golf ball-sized lump on his knee, bruising on his palm and other cuts.

“I got lucky. If it went any other way, I don’t think I’d be talking to you right now,” he said.

According to Texas bicycle laws, all bicyclists must ride alongside streets and roadways, as opposed to sidewalks, when a designated bike line is unavailable.

“It’s not going to stop me from cycling. It’s just going to stop me from cycling on the roads here. I think I’m gonna be trying to go somewhere where cars can’t be, and I think that’s the responsibility of the City of Austin to maintain that,” Gardiner said. “To provide us with an opportunity to not get murdered.”

