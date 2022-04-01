ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden administration boosts mileage standards slashed by Trump

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — The Transportation Department on Friday announced that it boosted car efficiency standards that had been cut by the Trump administration.

The department finalized standards that would require automakers to produce fleets of cars and light trucks averaging 49 miles per gallon in model year 2026 .

The new standards are more stringent than the Trump -era standards, which would have required 40 miles per gallon for the 2026 fleet .

However, the real-world totals may look slightly different under each standard, as the department has noted that real-world fuel economy levels are typically lower than the test conditions under which the standards are applied.

Nevertheless, the standards are expected to have both climate and consumer benefits, and officials made the case on Friday that they will also improve the country’s energy independence by decreasing our reliance on oil.

“We cannot let families’ futures or our national economy be decided in oil company board rooms,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters. “Today’s rule is going to save 234 billion gallons of fuel by 2050 and move us into a less dependent future.”

Chicago to offer prepaid gas cards to residents amid skyrocketing gas prices

On climate change, the rule is also expected to have significant impacts. Buttigieg said that it would prevent 5.5 trillion pounds of planet-warming carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere by 2050.

The transportation sector is the largest contributor to climate change in the U.S., and light-duty vehicles are responsible for more than half of those emissions.

The move comes after the Environmental Protection Agency late last year also reversed the Trump administration’s cuts to regulations on how much planet-warming carbon dioxide cars can emit through their tailpipes.

The set of clean car standards is expected to push automakers towards producing more electric vehicles.

Friday’s standards are expected to result in 8 percent annual increases for model years 2024 and 2025 and a 10 percent increase for 2026.

The requirements come as some industry players have announced in recent months that they plan to incorporate a greater share of electric vehicles into their fleets, and President Joe Biden has called for 50 percent of vehicle sales to be electric in 2030.

Daily Mail

Undocumented immigrant encounters spiked 63% in February over last year to 164,973: Biden administration uses Trump-era Title 42 to expel 55% of those who entered illegally

The number of encounters with undocumented migrants stopped for illegally crossing the United States-Mexico Southwestern border rose by 63 percent in February compared to the same period a year ago, according to data released Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). U.S. Border Patrol agents reported 164,973 encounters in...
IMMIGRATION
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
One Green Planet

Biden Reinstates California’s Ability to Set Limits on Climate-Warming Emissions on Cars

A win for the environment! The Biden administration is letting California set its own climate-warming emission limits on cars once again. California is the most populated state in the U.S. and has often been a role model for other states with implementing environmental laws and regulations. California recently became the first state to make a plan to combat microplastics, many cities have banned fur, and some airports have even banned plastic water bottles. It’s clear that California is often a leader in environmental regulation, and many states have followed their lead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Biden's missed opportunity to go all in on renewable energy

President Joe Biden made lofty promises about transitioning America to clean energy both during the campaign and once in office. When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, it seemed like a natural moment to revive the calls for investment in clean energy and a greener economy. Oddly, though, exactly the opposite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
