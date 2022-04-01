Elon Musk's lawyer quotes Eminem 'Without Me' lyrics in legal battle with SEC over Twitter

BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

A lawyer for Elon Musk invoked lyrics from rapper Eminem Tuesday in a legal filing seeking to restore the Tesla CEO's full control over his Twitter account. In 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission imposed a "consent decree" that requires the billionaire to seek legal approval before tweeting about the electric car company.

That year, Musk tweeted that he was "considering taking Tesla private" and had "funding secured." The SEC fined Musk $20 million for the tweet, and the billionaire agreed to have some of his tweets preapproved by Tesla lawyers before posting. Now, however, Musk says he felt pressured into his social media agreement and is looking to be released from it, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal .

In a legal filing Tuesday, Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro quoted lyrics from Eminem's 2002 song "Without Me" to argue that the deal with the Commission violates Musk's First Amendment rights by "chilling" his free speech, calling it part of an "unrelenting" investigation of him and Tesla. In the filing, Spiro replaces "FCC" with "SEC."

"The [SEC] won't let me be or let me be me so let me see/ They tried to shut me down," Spiro wrote. Eminem's lyrics refer to when the Federal Communications Commission once fined a radio station for playing an edited version of the rapper's 2000 hit "The Real Slim Shady." The fine was eventually revoked.

"The First Amendment requires that agencies proceed with caution when constitutional rights are at stake, not seek to pursue any and all novel theories that broaden their authority at the cost of individual freedom," Spiro wrote. The filing also listed "Eminem, 'Without Me (2002)" under the "authorities" section of the brief. Musk also tweeted that he and Eminem "are basically identical [with] a few differences maybe."

The filing follows on the heels of other recent allegations made by Musk against the SEC. In February the Tesla CEO accused the agency of harassment for opening an investigation into possible insider trader violations made by the billionaire in a November 2021 tweet. Investigators found that Musk's brother Kimbal had sold $108 million in Tesla shares the day before Musk posted a Twitter poll asking his followers if he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla holdings. Musk has since sold more than $116 billion of his shares in Tesla, according to Reuters.

Musk is also seeking to quash parts of a SEC subpoena seeking information about whether he complied with the pre-approval requirement before issuing his November 2021 Twitter poll. Spiro argues that the SEC issued the subpoena in bad faith, and that the formal order "is not an open invitation for any fishing expedition the Commission may wish to pursue."

In a legal filing last week, the SEC wrote "So long as Musk and Tesla use Musk's Twitter account to disclose information to investors, the SEC may legitimately investigate matters relating to Tesla's disclosure controls and procedures."

More News

- Newly released footage shows Houston police officer shooting man in Sharpstown mall

- Video: Truck spotted tossing white supremacist flyers in Houston Heights

- Texas sheriff's deputy dies trying to save people from wildfires

- Police say Kingwood cyclist at fault after being hit, killed by dump truck driver

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.