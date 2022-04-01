St. Cloud Area Ranks Favorably When It Comes To Apartment Value

There is a new phone scam that is hitting the Northland. It starts with someone telling you there has been a large purchase made on your Amazon account. We are being trained nowadays not to give personal information to a phone call if we think it is a scam, and that is how they play into you. They ask you to press 1, but we are being trained to ask for a callback number. This scam gives you one and tells you to call and they will straighten out this fraudulent purchase.

DULUTH, MN ・ 17 DAYS AGO