ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Peanut-Butter-Lovers Beware -- Your Beloved Spread Might Have Metal in It

By Emily Rella
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a longstanding feud between Jif loyalists and Skippy connoisseurs, but it looks like fans of the latter brand might have to check their jars before diving in. Skippy Foods has recalled more than 160,000 pounds (yes, pounds) of peanut butter because steel fragments from manufacturing equipment at the company’s...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is It Worth Adding Butter To a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich?

Last week I was informed that there is a segment of the population that uses butter on their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. This was one of those things I had just never given any thought to. I never thought to use butter on a PBJ because peanut butter is already pretty creamy, not to mention it has the word "butter" in its name. At face value, it seemed redundant.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Kitchn

Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s New Creamy Spread May Replace Your Favorite Brand of Peanut Butter

In case you’re still looking for ways to enjoy Cinnamon Toast Crunch past the new CinnaGraham Toast Crunch cereal released last year, General Mills — in partnership with B&G Foods — has something unexpectedly sweet to tide you over. Designed to taste just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spread is a creamy cinnamon creation that’s the perfect addition to any baked good, fresh fruit, or toast.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hormel Foods#Peanut Butter#Metal#Llc#Cnn#May0523
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Schwan's Home Delivery Food Product Recalled

A popular food item delivered across most of the United States through Schwan's home delivery network has been recalled after it was found to pose a potential health hazard. Fairmont Foods, Inc., on March 10, issued a voluntary recall of corrugated boxes of Schwan's Brand "Spinach and Artichoke Dip" due to undeclared allergens. It was determined that the recalled food item contains undeclared soy and wheat, which could lead to potentially serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recalled in 48 States

Schwan's Brand recalled a popular spinach and artichoke dip because the packaging did not list soy and wheat as ingredients on the label. Those with allergies or sensitivities to both ingredients could have a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. The recall covers products distributed in the 48 contiguous states through Schwan's home delivery network.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy