ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

This is "Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King" the Netflix documentary that portrays the life and mysterious death of a crypto scammer

By Entrepreneur Staff
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst it was Invented Anna , then Tinder Scammer, and now Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King , Netflix's latest documentary based on the life of a scammer. Now it's about Gerald Cotten , creator of a cryptocurrency trading market called QuadrigaCX in Canada. The entrepreneur...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Best Documentaries on Netflix

Netflix has a bafflingly huge selection of documentary films and series. True crime, history, sports... Netflix has it all. Where do you even start?. You know where this is leading. Check out this list for each genre of documentary on Netflix. Good luck and happy watching!. True crime. The Tinder...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Sewell
dailyhodl.com

The Next $30 Trillion Is Going to This Type of Crypto Asset, According to Bank of America Strategist

Bank of America crypto strategist Alkesh Shah thinks digital assets aren’t headed in the direction envisioned by Bitcoin (BTC) creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In a new webinar hosted by the Columbia Business School, the Bank of America head of global cryptocurrency and digital asset strategy explains that Satoshi created BTC in reaction to the 2008 financial crisis with the belief that everything should be decentralized and anonymous.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Documentary#Fraud
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

Is the US Developing a Digital Dollar? This Week's Top Bitcoin & Crypto News

Welcome to Nonfungible Tidbits, a weekly roundup of news in crypto, NFTs and their related realms. Our lead story this week is the possibility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency or 'digital dollar.' We'll also cover the million-dollar NFT of a cartoon rock that accidentally sold for less than a penny and declining Google searches for NFTs.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Explodes 207% After Surprise Listing From Crypto Exchange Giant

Crypto exchange giant Crypto.com is expanding its digital asset roster and triggering some major rallies in the process. The exchange just announced its latest listing of three up-and-coming altcoins. First on the list is Alethea Artificial Liquid Intelligence Token (ALI), which skyrocketed 207% on the heels of the announcement. ALI...
STOCKS
Hackernoon

How Does One Trade Crypto in Canada and the USA?

Coinchange is a crypto brokerage company founded in 2017 to profit the crypto and DeFi spaces. It has its basis in Canada, with a licensing from the Canadian financial authorities, proving to be a legit exchange platform. It leverages the progression of FinTech opportunities to provide users with the most from their crypto investments. It also believes in financial freedom for all parties globally, without lockup, access, or minimum investment or transaction rates limitations. Its CEO Maxim Galash has a strong team of experts and advisors behind him to deliver their promises to every potential and current customer. According to the team, Coinchange hopes to generate more value for all investors through the blockchain solutions available. Furthermore, it provides meaningful insights to prevent unnecessary losses. By a deep study into the market systems before launch, the company pointed out shortcomings within the crypto industry. As such, it designed its platform to offer solutions to income-earning and asset management.
RETAIL
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Index Tracker – Crypto Markets Surge

The Fed initiated its first hiking cycle since 2015 last week. The added clarity around the future hikes looks to have been a positive stimulus with risk markets, including crypto, rallying on the news. The moves are also likely influenced by more institutional adoption with Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates (the world’s largest hedge fund) reportedly preparing to invest in crypto.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy