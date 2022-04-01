This is "Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King" the Netflix documentary that portrays the life and mysterious death of a crypto scammer

Coinchange is a crypto brokerage company founded in 2017 to profit the crypto and DeFi spaces. It has its basis in Canada, with a licensing from the Canadian financial authorities, proving to be a legit exchange platform. It leverages the progression of FinTech opportunities to provide users with the most from their crypto investments. It also believes in financial freedom for all parties globally, without lockup, access, or minimum investment or transaction rates limitations. Its CEO Maxim Galash has a strong team of experts and advisors behind him to deliver their promises to every potential and current customer. According to the team, Coinchange hopes to generate more value for all investors through the blockchain solutions available. Furthermore, it provides meaningful insights to prevent unnecessary losses. By a deep study into the market systems before launch, the company pointed out shortcomings within the crypto industry. As such, it designed its platform to offer solutions to income-earning and asset management.

