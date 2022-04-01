ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Guardians' Logan Allen: Set for relief role

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Allen has allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings in three Cactus League games...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Chicago

Tim Anderson Suspension: White Sox SS to Miss Opening Day

Report: Anderson to miss Opening Day for '21 suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their All-Star shortstop on Opening Day against the Tigers. Tim Anderson told Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune he'll miss the first two games this season because of a...
MLB
Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB
Fort Morgan Times

Justin Lawrence can be a “weapon” in Rockies’ bullpen

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Justin Lawrence is an intriguing reliever. There’s no doubt about that. The right-hander with the side-arm delivery can throw a 100 mph fastball from a funky angle, then come back with a dipping, 85 mph slider that ties a hitter in knots. “What a weapon,”...
MLB
WOOD TV8

Lightning Injuries at Major League Baseball Game

Two people were injured by lightning as they were leaving the Yankees/Braves baseball game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday. The pair were in an adjacent parking lot and were struck around 4 pm. The game had been cancelled in the 6th inning due to the approaching thunderstorm. A man in his 60s […]
MLB
Cleveland.com

Negotiations between Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians still bogged down

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As of Saturday afternoon there has been no progress on a contract extension for Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Negotiations broke off on Thursday and they have yet to resume. The Guardians have set a Thursday deadline for extensions, which just so happens to be the date of their season opener against Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Named Opening Day starter

Freeland has been named the starter for the Rockies' Opening Day matchup against the Dodgers on April 8, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Freeland started Friday's Cactus League game against the Mariners and gave up an unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out two in 5.1 innings. The southpaw had been working on his changeup earlier in camp, but he gave up at least three runs in each of his first two spring starts while testing the pitch. Freehand made 23 starts for the Rockies last year and posted a 4.33 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 120.2 innings.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Garrett Crochet ‘Very Likely' Needs Tommy John Surgery

Hahn: Crochet 'very likely' needs Tommy John surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The initial prognosis on White Sox reliever Garrett Crochet's arm injury is "not great," general manager Rick Hahn said Friday. Crochet, the Sox flame-throwing lefty, likely will need Tommy John surgery, Hahn said. "There appears to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Tosses scoreless frame

Chacin struck out one in a perfect inning during Friday's Cactus League win over the Mariners. Chacin had given up three runs in two innings across his first two relief appearances this spring, so it was encouraging to see him generate better results against Seattle on Friday. The right-hander picked up 17 holds while posting a 4.34 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 64.1 innings across 46 appearances (one start) with the Rockies last year, but he'll likely serve more in a middle-relief role during his second year with the club.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Logs five innings

Bumgarner allowed one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings in Friday's spring training start against the Cubs. Bumgarner was efficient, requiring just 55 pitches to get 15 outs in the left-hander's final Cactus League start. He's scheduled to start Opening Day, April 7, against the Padres. Not all starts can be this breezy; if Bumgarner gets up to 70 pitches by next Thursday, there's no guarantee he can get five innings. His spring season ends with a 4.09 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Sam Selman: Optioned to Triple-A

Selman was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Selman was claimed off waivers by the Athletics in mid-March, but he'll begin the season with the minor-league club. The lefty made four Cactus League appearances this spring and allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Frankie Montas: Still in play for Opening Day start

Montas will pitch Sunday in a simulated game on a back field at the Athletics' spring training complex, leaving him in play for a possible Opening Day assignment next Friday against the Phillies, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. The hard-throwing right-hander has put together two sharply contrasting starts in Cactus...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Will be primary second baseman

Wade will handle the large side of a platoon at second base this season, starting against righties while Matt Duffy and Jack Mayfield start against lefties, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Wade has done very little at the plate in parts of five big-league seasons, hitting .212/.298/.307...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque

Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Lawrence appeared in five games this spring, surrendering three earned runs on four hits while striking out five over five innings. The right-hander will begin the season at the minor league level, but considering the lack of top-tier options in the bullpen for the Rockies, he'll likely rejoin the big-league squad at some point in the coming months.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Strong spring continues

Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Walker walloped his second spring home run in the fourth inning and has hit in seven of nine Cactus League contests. The righty-hitting first baseman is focused on putting a dismal 2021 season behind him, and he's been convincing thus far. He's 9-for-25 with three walks, two homers, two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored. It should be noted that Walker was just as good in 2021's spring training over 53 plate appearances but went on to slash .244/.315/.382 with 10 home runs in the regular season.
MLB

