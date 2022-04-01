ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

White Sox reliever Garrett Crochet likely to need Tommy John surgery

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4b3X_0ewlE8Cx00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not long after acquiring outfielder AJ Pollock in exchange for reliever Craig Kimbrel, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced lefty reliever Garrett Crochet likely will need Tommy John surgery after leaving Thursday's spring training game with an arm injury.

"Preliminary MRI reading is not great. There appears to be some damage to the ligament, which very likely will require Tommy John surgery. That said, this is again preliminary, and he is going to seek out a second opinion here in the coming days," Hahn told reporters on Friday "But, being above board with everything along these lines, the prognosis at this time is not great."

Crochet left Thursday night's 8-2 victory over the Reds in the 8th inning after striking out Sebastian Almonte.

The 22-year-old reliever had a 2.82 ERA in 54.1 innings in 54 appearances in 2021, with 65 strikeouts, in his first full season with the White Sox.

Tommy John surgery would end his season, as recovery typically takes at least a year.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
ClutchPoints

White Sox make important Lucas Giolito move after trading Craig Kimbrel for AJ Pollock

Two MLB contenders agreed to a trade on Friday as the Chicago White Sox sent relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. The deal is the rare exchange that truly helps both sides, though it wasn’t the only move made by the White Sox. Following the Kimbrel-Pollock trade, Chicago made an important move with All-Star starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. The team tweeted the news from their Twitter account.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Craig Kimbrel
fantasypros.com

Craig Kimbrel headed to Dodgers in trade for AJ Pollock

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded outfielder AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for reliever Craig Kimbrel, according to a report from MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand. (Mark Feinsand on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kimbrel leaves one crowded bullpen for another and should immediately be in the conversation for save...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Trade Pitcher Craig Kimbrel

White Sox trade pitcher Craig Kimbrel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox have traded relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for A.J. Pollock. It ends a brief, yet disappointing stint on the South Side. At the trade deadline in 2021, the White Sox...
MLB
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
66K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy