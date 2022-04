Morey's Piers in Wildwood is responding to the hiring crunch for seasonal workers by raising its hourly wage for some seasonal workers as high as $16.50 an hour this summer. Morey's needs a substantial amount of seasonal workers to help handle running their Boardwalk amusement and water parks this summer and they are facing the same hiring struggles every South Jersey business is these days. There are simply too few workers to go around.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 19 DAYS AGO