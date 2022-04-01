ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Russia wants to clone popular services like the Google Play Store – good luck with that

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YzND_0ewlAKrG00

Software developers and engineers in Russia have been given an impossible task by the goons in Vladimir Putin’s government. It’s basically an end of days assignment, reflecting the severity of Mother Russia having been decoupled from the rest of the world following its shocking and disastrous invasion of Ukraine. In the weeks since then, popular digital services either left or got banned outright in Russia — and the plan now is for a bunch of cheap knockoffs (like a Google Play Store clone) to take their place.

Even though it’s mostly a face-saving effort that looks, at least from a distance, like the bastard child of a romance between embarrassment and delusion.

Is Play Store available in Russia?

Google in recent weeks suspended payments-based services in Russia, which affects YouTube and Google Play Store access, in the wake of Western sanctions stemming from the Ukraine invasion.

Accordingly, tech developers in Russia are working to stand up a Google Play Store alternative in time for a May 9 launch. That would coincide with a national holiday commemorating the end of World War II.

A Russian Instagram clone is part of this effort as well. All of which is unfolding against the backdrop of an even larger push that pre-dates the invasion of Ukraine. Putin’s Russia has reportedly been angling to launch a so-called splinternet of its own for a while now. Ostensibly to make it less vulnerable to the West’s ongoing effort to keep authoritarianism in check.

Russia is building knockoffs of popular digital services

According to Reuters, Russia traditionally holds “a patriotic display of raw military power” on May 9 each year. On that day, a big parade passes through Red Square in Moscow. And it’s also on that day when the country is planning to launch its Google Play Store alternative.

It even has a name already. NashStore, which is a Russian equivalent of, in English, “OurStore.” “Unfortunately, Russians can no longer normally use Google Play to buy apps, and developers have lost their source of income,” Vladimir Zykov, director of projects at Digital Platforms, said in a statement reported by Reuters. “This is why we have created a Russian app shop, NashStore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfXTz_0ewlAKrG00
St. Basil cathedral in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Image source: Mariakray/Adobe

The sanctions have, of course, bit into far more than digital services in Russia, post-invasion. The FCC in recent days, for example, branded Russia’s Kaspersky cybersecurity firm a national security threat. Russia has also been racing to clone Western brands by trademarking not even thinly-disguised copycat attempts:

As for the attempt to replicate Instagram, that, too, is underway.

“My partner Kirill Filimonov and our group of developers were already ready for this turn of events and decided not to miss the opportunity to create a Russian analog of a popular social network beloved by our compatriots,” Alexander Zobov, one of the people building the faux Instagram app called RossGram, wrote on the VKontakte social network, per Reuters.

It opened up to users including bloggers and investors earlier this week. Broader access to RossGram for the general public will come in April.

Comments / 0

BGR.com
BGR.com

310K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

114M+

Views

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother Russia#Ukraine#The Google Play Store#Western#Russian
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

BGR.com

310K+
Followers
7K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy