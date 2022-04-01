March Madness: South Carolina-Louisville, UConn-Stanford meet in women's Final Four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
Tucked into a corner of Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Arena, behind a series of dark curtains, is where some of the women’s NCAA Tournament was brought to life this past week by the media members charged with describing the events, capturing the images and videos and providing the analysis to help fans better understand what just happened.
This is it. Months of hard work has the chance to pay off for the Final Four in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, as we will find out who will be playing for national championship. Watch the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on FuboTV (7-day free trial) LOUISVILLE CARDINALS...
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies are back in the NCAA title game for the first time in six years after getting through one of the most difficult seasons of the Hall of Fame coach's career. Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Geno Auriemma has 17 years and 10 national titles on Dawn Staley, as Connecticut and South Carolina enter the NCAA championship game. Auriemma, over his 37 seasons guiding the Huskies, has redefined the standards for success in the sport with his staggering 11-0 record in the final.
Minneapolis — Christyn Williams, the former national high school Player of the Year from Little Rock, Arkansas, was asked Saturday afternoon what made her originally commit to being a part of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team. "First of all," Williams, the senior guard, said, "we have the...
Kim Mulkey left Baylor for LSU last April, but the accolades seem to be following. The longtime Bears coach earned her third AP Coach of the Year award Thursday, a feat only UConn coach Geno Auriemma and former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw accomplished before. In her first season in...
