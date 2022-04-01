ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

How Can Individual People Most Help Ukraine?

By Joe Pinsker
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJslL_0ewl7MGM00
Getty; Paul Spella / The Atlantic

One of the many distressing things about following a crisis like the war in Ukraine from afar is the combination of wishing for people not to suffer and feeling powerless to help them. Even if no single civilian is going to sway the outcome of the war from thousands of miles away, the impulse to reduce others’ suffering is worth listening to.

Determining the best way to help with a global problem, particularly a war, is daunting. Any help helps, though—we shouldn’t overthink it. But we should still, well, think it. “When I go and buy something on Amazon, I at least spend a few minutes trying to figure out if I’m buying a kitchen utensil that’s a piece of junk,” Chris Blattman, a professor of global-conflict studies at the University of Chicago and the author of the forthcoming book Why We Fight: The Roots of War and the Paths to Peace, told me. Surely whatever someone contributes to the Ukrainian cause deserves at least as much deliberation.

One way to try to maximize your helpfulness is to look to the principles of effective altruism, a philosophy of doing good that’s focused on funneling time and money to where they’ll have the most impact. A framework that effective altruists sometimes use to consider their priorities is grading problems on three criteria: importance (or “scale”), tractability (or “solvability”), and neglectedness.

This is how an effective altruist might think about the war in Ukraine: What is its scale? Fairly big—millions of Ukrainians have been affected, and gravely so. Can additional resources help? Humanitarian aid seems to, even if the rigorous data analysis that effective altruists prefer is impractical during the chaos of war. But is Ukraine being neglected? Not at all.

When I asked Pablo Melchor, the president of an effective-altruism nonprofit in Spain called Ayuda Efectiva, if he’d altered his usual giving in response to the war, he said he hadn’t. “This has nothing to do with how much I care (a lot!) but rather with how much I think my donation could achieve,” he wrote to me in an email. “I know the Ukrainian crisis is going to receive a huge amount of resources and any additional amounts will make a much greater difference in now forgotten tragedies,” such as the hundreds of thousands of children who die from malaria each year.

This is not to pit one tragedy against another, but just to note that the donations a cause receives are strongly dictated by media coverage. An effective altruist might also try to identify less publicized effects of the war itself. For instance, Chris Szulc, a member of Effective Altruism Poland, told me that he was interested in finding ways to provide Ukrainian refugees with mental-health services. Still other donors might take a bigger-picture perspective and fund initiatives that aim to reduce the risk of nuclear war and of large-scale conflicts.

But say you want to do something to try to help Ukrainians in this moment. What’s the best thing to do? For starters, donate your money and time, not physical stuff. “It’s better to send money to trusted organizations, because they can buy blankets or coats or whatever is needed at much cheaper prices,” Melinda Haring, the deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, told me. “They can get a brand-new coat for less than it costs for you to ship the coat to Ukraine.”

The U.S. government is currently providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, but individual Americans’ contributions matter too. “Government assistance, by the nature of government assistance, is going to be larger, but it’s going to be more bureaucratic,” Haring said. “Private money is smaller but much more flexible … [It’s] a far more effective tool” for delivering humanitarian aid.

When it comes to offering up resources, people’s instincts don’t always align with what’s needed. For instance, after the Russian invasion, enough Americans inquired about adopting a Ukrainian child that the National Council for Adoption, an advocacy group, published a statement explaining that “this is not the appropriate time or context to be considering adoption” from Ukraine, because children’s “social, legal, and familial status [needs to be] fully verified by governmental authorities,” which is difficult during a war.

Another example of a well-intentioned but suboptimal impulse: After the war began, people from around the world donated some $15 million by booking Airbnb rentals in Ukraine that they didn’t intend to stay in—a quick way to get money to Ukrainians, perhaps fueled by the satisfaction of donating directly to an individual person instead of helping a less identifiable group of people through an intermediary.

This money certainly didn’t harm anyone, and it may not have been donated otherwise. But as Muizz Akhtar at Vox pointed out, it was not very well targeted: It was directed toward people who had internet access and a property they could rent out. (Airbnb is currently suggesting that people donate their money or their living spaces to a program run by the company’s charitable foundation that provides housing to refugees who fled Ukraine.)

So where should you donate if you want to be most helpful? Haring gave straightforward guidance: “Give to a registered 501(c)(3) charity that has good reviews and that can get assistance to Ukraine.” (She said you can verify that assistance is actually arriving by looking at organizations’ social-media feeds for “pictures of people who have stuff in their hands,” whether aid workers or recipients.)

Some other guidelines from experts I spoke with: Look for organizations that had connections to Ukraine before the war, don’t earmark your donation for the current crisis (because an organization may have more use for it at a later time), and avoid social-media giving fads (some will be less effective, but even the good ones might be getting so much attention that your money would go further elsewhere).

Millions of Ukrainians have had to flee their country as refugees. Millions more are still there, many of them “internally displaced,” sheltering somewhere that isn’t their home. Both of these groups need support, and some organizations that Haring is fond of are Razom, Help Ukraine Center, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, and the East Europe Foundation’s Shelter Project. One way to multiply your impact, she suggested, is to host a get-together and ask people to contribute what they wish to a charity you’ve selected. (For additional ideas, you could check out suggestions from Effective Altruism Poland and from Vox’s Kelsey Piper, who highlights, among other organizations, independent Russian media outlets.)

That’s how to think about what to do with your money. The experts I spoke with had two suggestions for how to most effectively deploy your time. The first was to call or write your representatives in Congress and urge the government to keep supporting Ukraine and to take in more Ukrainian refugees. The second was volunteering, perhaps with a Ukrainian Orthodox church in your area or a local refugee-resettlement organization (which, Blattman said, generally appreciates even a couple hours of your week, especially when refugee crises aren’t in the news).

One last way of thinking about how to be most helpful is to take this moment as an opportunity to reflect more broadly on all the charitable giving that you can afford to do. Michael Norton, a Harvard Business School professor and the co-author of ​​Happy Money: The Science of Happier Spending, walked me through several sometimes unhelpful tendencies that steer donors’ money: People commonly give en masse when crises are in the news, which can make nonprofits’ finances less predictable; they commonly give when they perceive a similarity between themselves and the recipient, which can mean that people overlook groups whom they think of as “others” (whether in terms of race, place, or something else); and they commonly give simply when someone asks them to, rather than because they’ve surveyed all their options and decided on the best cause to put their money toward.

So a final action to take now is to set up a plan that counteracts these tendencies: Do some research to identify a few causes that you think are just and important, while being mindful of how those perceptions might be shaped by the news and your own background. Then sign up to automatically donate some amount of money, even a small amount, each month. As welcome as it is to give in reaction to something that happened, it’s humane to give proactively too.

​​When you buy a book using a link on this page, we receive a commission. Thank you for supporting The Atlantic.

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Effective Altruism#Malaria#War#The University Of Chicago#Ukrainian
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

84K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy