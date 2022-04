It was an exciting and busy week at the Capitol as legislators worked bills through committees and onto the floor in advance of our Crossover deadline, occurring this week on Tuesday. By this date, all Senate bills must pass over to the House side for consideration, so all crucial legislation to be worked with this year from the Senate side needs to be voted out of the Senate by then. That said, I am confident in the potential of all bills we heard and passed this week and the weeks before to collectively move Georgia in the most healthy and prosperous direction.

