Tributes have poured in for Sopranos actor Paul Herman after he died, aged 76.Herman’s death was confirmed by Michael Imperioli who starred with him in both The Sopranos and Goodfellas.On Instagram, Imperioli wrote: “Our friend and colleague Paul Herman has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude.”He also paid tribute to Herman’s acting talent, which has seen him work with the likes of Martin Scorsese and Sergio Leone: “A first-class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman, and of course The Sopranos are some highlights.”Lorraine Bracco, who...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO