Augusta, GA

Final round set at Augusta National Women's Amateur

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
 1 day ago
Paula Schulz-Hanssen, right, smiles after winning a four-player playoff to earn the final spot in the top 30 at the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Photo provided by Shanna Lockwood

EVANS -- Now the fun can begin at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Thirty-six holes at Champions Retreat Golf Club are in the book, half a day later than planned due to inclement weather, and the top 30 players have earned their Saturday morning tee times at Augusta National Golf Club.

Florida State's Beatrice Wallin and LSU's Latanna Stone share the lead by a shot at even par, with a world-class field tightly bunched behind them heading into the final round.

Wallin would be a reasonable choice as the tournament favorite, having made the cut and finished in the top 10 in both of her previous appearances in this event, and she's happy with how she's played in producing rounds of 73 and 71. She has experience at Augusta National, but she also knows how quickly fortunes can change there.

"That it's a tough course, a lot can happen," she said. "I'm just going to, like I said, take shot by shot and just enjoy it because it's going to be my last time playing it and playing this event. So I'm just going to go out there with a big smile and see whatever happens, happens."

Stone is a rookie in this field but seems to have figured out the right formula at Champions Retreat to put herself in this position. She posted consecutive rounds of 72 and kept the big numbers off her scorecard, which wasn't easy to do over a weather-impacted first two rounds.

"I've just been trying to keep it simple - fairways, greens, two-putt and kind of get off. I'm not trying to do anything special," she said. "I know there's not a lot of birdies out there, and I'm just trying to stay patient."

A shot behind at 1 over are the University of Southern California's Amari Avery, UCLA's Emma Spitz and Denmark's Amalie Leth-Nissen, the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley champion. First-round co-leaders Benedetta Moresco and Anna Davis are at 2 over along with Aline Krauter, and Rose Zhang leads a group of seven players at 3 over.

Zhang, the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking who tied for third here last year, was 6 over for the tournament with three holes to play Friday morning. She birdied all three to comfortably make the cut.

"First of all, I needed to stay composed out here," said Zhang, who is playing through a foot injury and admitted she doesn't have her A game. "The atmosphere when you're on the cut line is very thick. I really had to stay in the moment and really just try to execute my golf shots. Doing that is hard, so I really had to prepare myself for that."

Joining her at Augusta National will be Stanford teammate Rachel Heck, the reigning NCAA champion who also tied for third here a year ago. Heck birdied two of her final three holes to finish at 5 over and avoid a playoff, and that finish gives her confidence going into the final round after a difficult day Thursday.

"I mean, to think that there's 30 people, 30 of the best players in the world and five off the lead, I think anybody's in this tournament, so yeah," she said.

Nearly the entire field was back out at Champions Retreat early Friday morning to finish the second round after a delay of seven and a half hours Thursday due to severe weather in the area. From there all 72 players headed to Augusta National for a practice round.

That was a special birthday present for Germany's Paula Schulz-Hanssen, who turned 19 on Friday. Making it even more special is that her round at Augusta National wasn't just for fun - it was also to prepare for Saturday's final round after outlasting Amanda Sambach, Auston Kim and Alexandra Forsterling to advance through a four-for-one playoff for the final spot in the top 30.

"I was so nervous, but I just tried to not think too much about it, and Charles, my caddie and I was just like 'Just trust your game. Just do your own thing,'" she said after making par on the fourth playoff hole to beat Sambach and earn a pairing with Heck in the final round. "Yeah, I didn't make any big mistakes. So I think that was the key."

The final round is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, with players teeing off of No. 1 at Augusta National.

Comments / 0

