Baltimore County, MD

Press Release: BALTIMORE COUNTY BREAKS GROUND ON DESTINATION PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS

By Baltimore Ravens
baltimoreravens.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, MD — Baltimore County officials today broke ground on a new Baltimore Ravens-themed playground in Owings Mills. The playground, which was made possible with a $500,000 contribution by the Baltimore Ravens as part of the NFL Play 60 Initiative, will be the area's first destination playground. Located...

www.baltimoreravens.com

