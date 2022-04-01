ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Egg supplies tightening ahead of Easter

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral factors are contributing to tighter egg supplies ahead of the Easter holiday. CoBank lead protein analyst Brian Earnest says the U.S. table egg layer flock has been shrinking the past three years...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Rising Food Cost in America

The availability of food in America could get worse, says reports. After Thanksgiving, shoppers noticed price hikes and food product shortages in grocery stores. Meat prices are on the decline in local supermarkets. What a relief? The cost of poultry, eggs, fish, and meat fell by 0.4% between November to December. Here are the other dips on the meat aisle:
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Avian Influenza#News Egg#Cobank#Covid
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Fruit Cup Snack Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

A common fruit cup product sold as a snack for children or lunches on the go has been recalled due to the possible presence of sharp metal fragments inside. According to a report by Food Safety News, Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks were recalled earlier this month. Consumers should read the recall carefully to be sure they're not eating something dangerous.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
FOOD SAFETY
KCBD

Grocery stores see shortage of frozen pizzas, raw dough

(CNN) - You may have a hard time finding your favorite frozen pizza. General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino’s, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line. The company’s chief financial officer blames supply chain shortages pointing to disruptions in the supply...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy