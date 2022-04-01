ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cawthorn faces the GOP base, a major EV maker on the way

wunc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in state politics: a can manufacturer finally picked North Carolina,...

www.wunc.org

WNCT

Duke, North Carolina in titanic clash at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The name “Tobacco Road” misses the point. The most important industry in the 11-mile stretch of real estate between North Carolina’s two cathedrals of hoops, the Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, is basketball. For decades, a win, or loss, in any given matchup between Duke […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson makes his Final Four prediction

Five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is getting set to make his college decision ‘soon’ here in April but before that, he’s making a prediction on the Final Four. Two teams that are the favorites in Jackson’s recruitment, UNC and Duke, will meet on Saturday night in New Orleans for a trip to Monday’s title game on the line. It’s the first matchup between the two teams in the NCAA Tournament and a lot is at stake. But what does Jackson think will happen? The five-star recruit told Joe Tipton of On3 that he is picking the Tar Heels to not only beat Duke...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
State
North Carolina State
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
UpNorthLive.com

EV battery maker LG will add up to 1,200 jobs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution plans a $1.7 billion expansion in western Michigan that will add up to 1,200 jobs by 2025, officials announced Tuesday. The project at the company's site in Holland, located about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, was...
HOLLAND, MI
#Gop#Ev#The Carolina Journal
The Spun

President Biden Appoints NBA Star To Board Of Advisors

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced which leaders will be appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. One of the leaders added to this board is none other than Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. Paul is no stranger to guiding an organization. He...
NBA
cbs17

What’s the cheapest ticket price for the Final Four?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – StubHub reports that the Final Four in New Orleans is one of the hottest selling NCAA tournaments in their history. “With excitement building for the first tournament matchup between Duke and North Carolina and what may be Coach Krzyzewski’s final game, we expect to see demand increase even more as we get closer to Saturday,” said Michael Silveira, a spokesperson from StubHub.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill officials urge safety ahead of Final Four

CHAPEL HILL N.C. (WNCN) – With the highly-anticipated Final Four matchup between Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill less than two days away, law enforcement in Chapel Hill is not waiting to prepare for potentially rowdy crowds Saturday night. Tar Heel fans hope to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KRMG

Krzyzewski K-O'd: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils. This was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX8 News

Duke & UNC: How they compare off the court

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, we know the obvious. Their campuses are roughly 8 miles apart (by road, maybe less by air). One is public, and one is private. They extol different shades of blue. They both have medical schools and law schools. We know that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and […]
GREENSBORO, NC

