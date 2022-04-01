ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Passes Coast Guard Authorization Act With Support of Most of the Florida Delegation

By Kevin Derby
 1 day ago
This week, the U.S. House passed the “Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act,” named after the long time congressman from Alaska who passed away earlier this month.

The bill increased the U.S. Coast Guard budget to $12.8 billion in FY 2022 and to $13.9 billion in FY 2023.

The bill passed on a 378-46 vote as 215 Democrats and 163 Republicans backed it and 3 Democrats and 43 Republicans opposed it.

U.S. Reps. Gus Biliraksi, R-Fla., Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Kathy Castor, R-Fla., Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., Charlie Crist, D-Fla., Val Demings, D-Fla., Ted Deutch, D-Fla., Neal Dunn, R-Fla., Scott Franklin, R-Fla., Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., Al Lawson, D-Fla., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Bill Posey, R-Fla., John Rutherford, R-Fla., Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., Darren Soto, D-Fla., Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Dan Webster, R-Fla., and Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., voted for the bill. U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Brian Mast, R-Fla., and Greg Steube, R-Fla.. voted against it. U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., did not vote.

“Our Coasties work tirelessly to protect our shores from disasters, both natural and man-made.” said Crist who sits on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. “I am proud to support this bipartisan bill to provide the Coast Guard with what they need to keep Floridians safe. Right here in Pinellas County, we are honored to count over 1,000 Coasties and their families as our neighbors, and we can sleep well at night knowing they have our backs. Semper Paratus!”

The bill was sent to the U.S. Senate this week.

