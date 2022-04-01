Alabama U.S. Sen. Shelby says he won’t vote to put Jackson on U.S. Supreme Court
Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby says he will not support Judge Ketanji Brown...www.waaytv.com
No surprise here. It seems that Judge Jackson is wasting her time making the rounds. The GOP Senators will vote along party lines to appease their base. Judge Jackson is the most qualified candidate to be nominated by any recent president. It's troubling that representatives no longer have the courage to go against the grain.
That is so surprising...😱😱😱 Fortunately she don't need confirmation from an old red neck Alabama hillbilly to be voted in...
Let's face it, the two party divide is great right now. Hes not voting for her because: she's a democratic presidents pick - nothing else
