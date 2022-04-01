ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, April 2022

By Annabel Gat
New friendships may form during the new moon in Aries on April 1! This is an exciting time to join a group or community that shares your passions and goals. If you have a hobby you want to engage in more deeply, it’s a lovely new moon to find people to...

