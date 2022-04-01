Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, April 2022

It's an action-packed week in the cosmos, so don't get too comfortable, stargazers. We just kicked off a brand-new season and astrological year, and your March 27 weekly horoscope will take this momentum and run with it. For instance, Mercury (the planet of communication and transportation) will join the sun in Aries at the start of the week. This will not only pick up the pace but also add a feisty flavor to your immediate surroundings. When Mercury ignites this cardinal fire sign, there's no time beating around the bush. On the contrary, this Mercury transit is bold and straight to the point. If you're the type to overthink things or weigh out the pros and cons, you're being encouraged to confidently take the lead. On the dark side, however, Mercury in Aries could be impulsive and hot-headed, so try to steer away from power plays and one-uppers that lead to arguments. After all, there's a difference between asserting yourself vs. acting rash and impulsive.

