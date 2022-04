SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 21-year-old man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to San Angelo Police. At approximately 2:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the crash in the 2800 block of South Bryant Boulevard. An investigation at the scene showed an SUV was traveling north on Bryant, left the roadway and struck the concrete abutment of the pedestrian bridge on the east side of the roadway.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO