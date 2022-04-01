ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Miller Aud-cast Episode 54: Landa wo

missourireview.com
 1 day ago

Hello and welcome to Miller Aud-cast, the Missouri Review podcast where we listen to and discuss the finalists for the 2021 Miller Audio Prize. Thank you for being here, wherever you are, for episode 54, featuring the latest finalist for the 2021 Miller Audio Prize in Poetry, Land wo’s “Poet in...

www.missourireview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roddy Doyle
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Who's Who in Julia on HBO Max

Julia is the new HBO Max comedy series from creator Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and just like the 2009 bifurcated biopic (Julie & Julia), it's named after its subject — the great chef and TV personality Julia Child. Her life and career are certainly fascinating enough to warrant it, although it remains to be seen whether the new series can manage to qualitatively separate itself from a film that starred Meryl Streep. The TV series will get more space to tell the fascinating story of Child's TV series The French Chef, however, and that could be all kinds of fun.
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Ireland#Missouri Review#Afro#Immigrant Poets#Dedalus Press#Tmr
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dolly Parton To Star In And Produce ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Movie Adaptation From Hello Sunshine

Click here to read the full article. A big screen take of Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s bestselling novel, Run, Rose, Run, is in the works at Hello Sunshine, one which the 11x Grammy winning, 2x Oscar nominated singer-songwriter will star in and produce. Set in Nashville, Run, Rose, Run is about a young woman who comes to country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams. The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has tried desperately to hide, but the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—and it may destroy everything she has...
MOVIES
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Julia’: Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce & Bebe Neuwirth Whet Our Appetites (VIDEO)

HBO Max‘s new series Julia is a delicious treat. The frothy but never-frivolous bio-series starring the dazzlingly charming Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as the culinary icon Julia Child hits like a four-course meal. You get an early taste of Child’s affable appeal and her marriage to supportive husband Paul (the great David Hyde Pierce) before the story really starts cookin’ with her rise to fame with PBS’s The French Chef.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mashed

Bake Or Break: Cast, Episodes, Release Date, And More

Shows that focus on helping restaurant owners get back on their feet have become increasingly popular over the years. One successful example is "Restaurant Impossible," which aired from 2011 through 2016 and followed celebrity chef Robert Irvine and his team work with struggling eateries to help them bounce back. Per Food Sided, the team must stick to a budget of $10,000 and work on things like switching up the menu at the eatery and modifying its décor to appeal to customers. Irvine explained, "My job is to build them up in order to teach them new tricks and new things about their business, about their relationships with the staff and their families."
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
CBS News

Pianist Jeremy Denk on why practice matters

CBS News correspondent John Dickerson sits down with the acclaimed classical pianist Jeremy Denk, recipient of a so-called MacArthur "genius" grant, to talk about Denk's new book, "Every Good Boy Does Fine," in which the performer professes love for what many music students actually hate: practice.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

James Jordan celebrates daughter Ella's milestone with 'heavy heart'

James Jordan is no stranger to sharing his deepest feelings on social media and Wednesday was no different, as he took to Instagram to spread a little bit of happiness following the devastating news that The Wanted singer Tom Parker had passed away. After he posted his own heartfelt tribute...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

The Outlaws Ending, Explained: Is It Really a Banksy Graffiti?

Created by Stephen Merchant and Elgin James, the black comedy series ‘The Outlaws’ (initially ‘The Offenders’) ultimately aims for feel-good television. While the tight ending mars some of the fun, it is still an endearing and goofy series, complete with a stellar cast ensemble (including Christopher Walken) embodying quirky characters.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

UMPG Wants More of Its Songwriters Working in Podcasts

Universal Music Publishing Group has announced a new partnership with narrative-focused podcast creator Audio Up, opening up new opportunities for their songwriters to write original music for the company’s programs. According to the announcement, UMPG writers can be “signed” by Audio Up to make these themes and scores.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy