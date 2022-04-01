Easter Egg hunt planned at Packerton club

Nancy Baker is the recreation supervisor for aquatics, special events and special programs for the city of Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department. In this Q&A, she talks about the upcoming Easter Festival and Egg Hunt. What are some of the activities at the Easter Festival?. The festival runs from 1-2:30...
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs. If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings […]
The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
Easter is just a few weeks away and everyone is making their plans to get out and hunt those eggs. One of Kentucky's most popular orchards has big bunny plans and you're invited. WHAT IS REID'S ORCHARD?. Reid's Orchard is located in Owensboro, Kentucky, and it's a 5 generation farm...
How long does it take for 1,000 children to find 1,200 Easter eggs? Just 35 seconds. This might seem like something out of the Guinness Book of World Records, but it was just a typical feat at the East Bakersfield Progressive Club’s annual Easter egg hunt. For more than...
47ABC – In just a few weeks, on April 9th, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt. Linda Price, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce President, joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us all about the different kinds of fun and activities you can expect.
The City of Valley Grande has started a tradition for Easter. For the second straight year, Valley Grande will hold a Easter Egg Hunt at its City Park on April 9, starting at 11 a.m. The Egg Hunt will take place the week before Easter and 24 hours ahead of...
Tangerine Bowl is once again participating in the Kids Bowl Free program and now is the time to sign up. The Kids Bowl Free Summer Program allows your kids to get two free games of bowling every day all summer long. If you are interested in signing your kids up, by logging onto kidsbowlfree.com. The program starts on May 15 and runs through the whole summer ending on August 31.
Are you looking for fun Easter Egg hunts for your kids? Easter Egg hunts are fun for all ages! Many of these events break out times for different age groups. We have rounded up all the options in one easy spot! Indoor, outdoor, FREE, cheap and fun in Northeast Wisconsin including Appleton, Neenah, Oshkosh and Green Bay.
Comments / 0