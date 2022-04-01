ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora’s Spring Savings Event is almost over — here are our favorite products

By Krystin Arneson
 3 days ago
Sephora sales don’t come often, but when they do, they’re good. Right now the beauty retailer’s Spring Savings Event for Beauty Insiders is going on in stores and online with huge deals on skin care, makeup, hair care and more. Plus, Sephora’s in-house makeup collection is 30% off for everyone —...

