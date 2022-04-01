ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

RTA suspends some services ahead of Final Four weekend

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XEuu_0ewkxKbo00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Ahead of the NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced it will halt some services and modify others.

Bus Services

Beginning Friday, April 1, bus services along the #5 Marigny-Bywater and the #55 Elysian Fields at Elysian Fields Avenue will be terminated through Monday, April 4.

Ahead of Their Time: How two men attracted the Final Four to New Orleans

Ferry Services

The RTA reports that the Algiers Point-Canal Street ferry service will be extended from April 1 through the 3. The ferry will begin operating from Algiers Point at 6 a.m. with the last service leaving Canal Street at 12:15 a.m.

On Sunday night, the RTA will replace the Algiers Point ferry service with a bus bridge due to a fireworks show along the river. The bus bridge will begin at 9:30 p.m. due to Coast Guard regulations and will reopen once given the all-clear.

GALLERY: Legacy of basketball lives on in Algiers with new court through NCAA “Legacy Project”

For more information, the RTA says travelers can call Rideline at 504-248-3900 or visit the RTA website by clicking here.

