ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Film Festival back on for January 2023

By City News Service
thepalmspringspost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palm Springs International Film Festival will return in-person next January, it was announced Friday. The festival will return with the Palm Springs International...

thepalmspringspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

'La Recua' to be screened at SD Latino Film Festival

BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, Mexico — The San Diego Latino Film Festival kicks-off its 29th annual showcase with 200 films, food, art and music. It's a chance to get a closer look into films that are sometimes told by Latinos while also featuring Latino actors and actresses. Following a two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Vulture

Behold, the TikTokification of the Cannes Film Festival

Is this the yassification of cinema? When TikTok garnered popularity as a humble dance app, no one could have predicted the Renegade would be regarded next to some of the highest-caliber art forms of our generation. Today, the Cannes Film Festival announced that the French event that once banned red-carpet selfies will partner with TikTok to create the #TikTokShortFilm global competition, making the ByteDance-owned app officially highbrow. In-app video submissions must be between 30 seconds and three minutes long, meaning content creators won’t be allowed to use the app’s new ten-minute maximum video length to craft their films. Led by an unnamed well-known director, a jury will select three winning TikToks in three categories: Grand Prix, Best Script, and Best Editing. Cannes director Thierry Frémaux will be present for the accolades, which will be announced sometime during the festival to be held from May 17 to 28. Frémaux said the TikTok partnership is an attempt to share the festival with a “wider, much more global and just as much [of a] cinephile audience than ever before.” But hey, Gen Z doesn’t need a TikTok deal to make it pay attention to Cannes; it just needs Timothée Chalamet to snuggle up to Tilda Swinton in another metallic Tom Ford suit.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hopewell Valley News

Axelrod Jewish International Film Festival 2022

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents the 2022 Axelrod Jewish International Film Festival (AJIFF) featuring seven award-winning, critically-acclaimed, regional premiere films, plus the smash Israeli award-winning television drama, “The Chef.”. The festival runs March 20 to April 10. All films for this year’s festival will be screened virtually.
FESTIVAL
Connecticut Post

‘Elvis’ to World Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

The movie currently has June 24 release date, which means it couldn’t open the festival unless Warner Bros. Pictures decides to have it bow on May 17 to kick off the milestone 75th edition. Cannes introduced a new rules several years ago that require every opening night movie to be released on the same day in French theaters.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Headed To Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. In what has seemed likely for quite some time sources tell Deadline Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is expected to screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Speculation has gone on for several weeks with many believing that even with Tom Cruise’s busy schedule, things could be worked out and the film would likely land at the festival. Sources add the world premiere is still expected to happen in San Diego and that this would come after. Paramount had no comment. The Cannes Film Festival has been a launching pad for years for major tentpoles to...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Sony's Madame Web

Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is set to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, a new Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures. Not many details have been released about the upcoming film, leaving comic book fans with many questions. Madame Web, who made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 back in 1980, is typically is portrayed as an elderly woman with psychic abilities. In the comics, as well as the 1990s Spider-Man animated series, the mysterious hero rarely ever leaves her spider throne and hardly interacts with any of Marvel’s heroes or villains. It's possible that the cinematic adaptation will provide a backstory for the mystic and dive deep into her past, with Johnson playing both a young and old version of the character.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
WECT

Wilmington to hold Black Film Festival next weekend

For years, the Downtown Sundown series has brought live music to the heart of downtown Wilmington, but after facing challenges from location changes and then the pandemic, Wilmington Downtown Incorporated has decided not to continue the series. Severe weather threat cancels St. Patrick's Day parade and festival. Updated: Mar. 11,...
WILMINGTON, NC
NBC News

TikTok announces partnership with Cannes Film Festival

TikTok has announced it is the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on May 17. Cannes does not allow selfies on the red carpet, but this year, TikTok will offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of one of the top film festivals in the world. TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Complex

‘Spy Kids’ Being Rebooted by Robert Rodriguez at Netflix

Fresh off directing three episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, Robert Rodriguez is set to helm a Spy Kids reboot for Netflix. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform announced it’s teaming with Rodriguez to relaunch the property. He will write, direct, and produce the new film, which will be the first in the family comedy series since 2011’s Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. Rodriguez launched the franchise in 2001, and acted as director/writer/producer on all four entries. He also provided the music for 3-D and All the Time in the World.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4k Remaster Trailer Released Revealing Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ has released the trailer for the upcoming 4k Ultra HD Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition remaster. The trailer reveals that the newly updated director's cut of the original Star Trek movie will debut exclusively on Parmaount+ on April 5th. The new trailer follows the previously revealed first look at the remastered Director's Edition and additional still images released by Paramount+ shortly after the project's announcement. Oscar-winning director Robert Wise directed Star Trek: The Motion Picture but wasn't entirely satisfied with the film's theatrical cut, completed on a tight deadline. The Director's Edition allowed Wise to achieve his vision more fully, restoring abandoned elements and special effects shots when Paramount released it on VHS and DVD in 2001.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Wins SXSW: New Comedy Continues Actor’s Comeback as He Addresses ‘Pig’ Oscar Snub and More

Click here to read the full article. Thousands descended on downtown Austin last week for the return of a beloved festival, but nobody was having a better SXSW than Nicolas Cage. The actor came to town just long enough to bathe in a hero’s welcome: He starred in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” playing a fictionalized version of himself coming to grips with his rocky career, which received such extensive applause throughout its premiere at the Paramount Theater that it may as well have been a rock concert. One Cage obsessive posted flyers around town begging the actor to call him,...
MOVIES
South Bend Tribune

Mental health subject of Feel Reel film festival

SOUTH BEND — In collaboration with Leadership South Bend/Mishawaka, Mental Health Awareness of Michiana presents the inaugural Feel Reel Film Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. March 20 at the St. Joseph County Public Library, 304 S. Main St. The event is intended to build awareness and compassion for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Rolling Stone

‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Turns SXSW Into the Church of Nicolas Cage

Click here to read the full article. There he was, sauntering into the Paramount Theatre like he owned it. (Wait, does he own it? The man bought castles and dinosaur skulls and albino king cobras. [One quick Goggle search later] Ok, no, he does not.) The cheers grew louder, then deafening, as he nodded, waved, greeted a few folks and then took his seat. He had on a plaid suit, which he would later explain by saying that he loves shortbread, and this was his tribute to the boxes that house this delicacy. There were a number of famous and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Compares Filming ‘Northman’ to ‘Apocalypse Now’: Robert Eggers ‘Has the Balls’ to Go Big

Click here to read the full article. It’s difficult to come by a true epic film, one that really goes big and certainly never goes home until it achieves what it set out to do. Ethan Hawke told The New Yorker that being part of Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” was like returning to the old-school, big-budget roots of the Hollywood studio films of yore. While Hawke admitted that he may have scoffed at auteur Eggers’ methods when he was younger, he can now only admire the precision behind building a historically accurate world — much like Francis Ford Coppola did for...
MOVIES
Collider

Kathryn Bigelow to Direct Film Adaptation of David Koepp Novel ‘Aurora’ at Netflix

It has felt like Netflix has been rounding up all the most talented directors in the last few years to make exclusive content for their streaming service. Great filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Rian Johnson, Bong Joon-ho, and Alfonso Cuarón have all made films for the streamer in the past. Now Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is the next talent to join the Netflix family.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy