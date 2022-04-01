ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wigger takes five SCPA awards

By Andy Husk ahusk@newberryobserver.com
Newberry Observer
 1 day ago
Five third-place awards will be added to the wall at The Newberry Observer, thanks to Editor Andrew Wigger. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

COLUMBIA – The Newberry Observer, and specifically Editor Andrew Wigger, was recently honored by The South Carolina Press Association (SCPA). The annual SCPA Awards Celebration Banquet was held March 11 in Columbia

Wigger took home five third-place awards at the luncheon ceremony including:

• Third place for COVID-19 Coverage in the All Weekly Division with three articles highlighted: “Family Video closing its doors.” “Remembering those lost to COVID-19,” and “COVID-19 vaccine arrives at NCMH.”

• Third place for Lifestyle Feature Writing in the Weekly Under 3,500 Division for “Estimated oldest bottle of bourbon.”

• Third place Profile Feature Writing or Story in the Weekly Under 3,500 Division for “Family tradition of Eagle Scouts.”

• Third place Sports Feature Story in the Weekly Under 3,500 Division for “The historic hole-in-one.”

• Third place Humorous Photo in the All Weekly Division for a photo of Amy Matheson stuffing her mouth at the inaugural Dressing the Town stuffing cook-off in downtown Newberry.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer and The Sentinel Progress, reach him at 803-768-3117.

Newberry Observer

Swinging Flamingo Fling is April 2

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Swinging Flamingo Fling, put on by the Chapin Woman’s Club, will be held on April 2 at the Timberlake Country Club (222 Timberlake Drive, Chapin). There will be a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. and cocktails, entertainment and an auction at 6 p.m. All funds raised during the event will support scholarships and community grants within Chapin, Newberry and surrounding communities.
CHAPIN, SC
Newberry Observer

Living Hope honors volunteers

NEWBERRY — The Living Hope Foundation honors their volunteers at a banquet dinner, annually. Last fall, the foundation honored those pictured and many more at a celebration held at Newberry College’s Center for Teacher Education. To find out more about The Living Hope Foundation, check them out on...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Whitmire Wolverines Golf Tournament is April 2

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The annual Whitmire Wolverines Golf Tournament will take place on April 2 at the Country Club of Newberry (414 Country Club Road, Newberry). The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. with registration and tee time at 9 a.m. All proceeds donated to the Whitmire Wolverines Golf Tournament will support athletics at Whitmire Community School.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

S.C. young farmers and ranchers bridge agriculture opportunities

CHARLESTON — Over three hundred young farmers, ranchers and ag enthusiasts, ages 18-35 years old, met recently for the annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in Charleston. Members from across the state gathered to network, become better leaders in their communities and learn how to overcome challenges within the agriculture industry.
CHARLESTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Service above self

“The Morningside College experience cultivates a passion for lifelong learning and a dedication to ethical leadership and civic responsibility.” So says the mission statement of my undergraduate institution (now Morningside University). A small, liberal arts, formerly Methodist school in Sioux City, Iowa, seems to have prepared me well. In...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Certified S.C. Showcase a success for S.C.

SOUTH CAROLINA — At the first Certified S.C. Showcase, South Carolina farmers and food producers connected with local and regional buyers from grocery stores, wholesalers, and restaurants – an opportunity for South Carolina agriculture to show off its abundant produce, specialty food products, and strong industry support. The...
AGRICULTURE
