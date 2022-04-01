Wigger takes five SCPA awards

Five third-place awards will be added to the wall at The Newberry Observer, thanks to Editor Andrew Wigger. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

COLUMBIA – The Newberry Observer, and specifically Editor Andrew Wigger, was recently honored by The South Carolina Press Association (SCPA). The annual SCPA Awards Celebration Banquet was held March 11 in Columbia

Wigger took home five third-place awards at the luncheon ceremony including:

• Third place for COVID-19 Coverage in the All Weekly Division with three articles highlighted: “Family Video closing its doors.” “Remembering those lost to COVID-19,” and “COVID-19 vaccine arrives at NCMH.”

• Third place for Lifestyle Feature Writing in the Weekly Under 3,500 Division for “Estimated oldest bottle of bourbon.”

• Third place Profile Feature Writing or Story in the Weekly Under 3,500 Division for “Family tradition of Eagle Scouts.”

• Third place Sports Feature Story in the Weekly Under 3,500 Division for “The historic hole-in-one.”

• Third place Humorous Photo in the All Weekly Division for a photo of Amy Matheson stuffing her mouth at the inaugural Dressing the Town stuffing cook-off in downtown Newberry.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer and The Sentinel Progress, reach him at 803-768-3117.