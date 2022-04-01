ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

California drought deepens as wet season is anything but

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWVc3_0ewkvTx100

California is experiencing one of the driest starts to spring in decades, data showed Friday, and absent a heavy dose of April and May showers the state’s drought will deepen and that could lead to stricter rules on water use and another devastating wildfire season.

New readings showed the water in California's mountain snowpack sat at 39% of average. That's the lowest mark since the end of the last drought in 2015 and only the third time since 1988 that it's been that low.

About a third of California’s water supply comes from the snow as it melts and trickles into rivers and reservoirs. April 1 is when the snowpack typically is at its peak and the date is used as a benchmark to predict the state's water supply in the drier, hotter spring and summer months.

There's about 11 inches (28 centimeters) worth of water sitting in snow in the Sierra Nevada along California's eastern edge, according to the state Department of Water Resources. It's the lowest reading since the depth of the last drought seven years ago, when California ended winter with just 5% of the normal water levels in the mountains.

The numbers mark a disappointing end to California's winter, which began with heavy December storms that put the snowpack at 160% of the average. But there has been little precipitation since Jan. 1.

A storm that brought significant rain and snow to parts of the state earlier this week did little to change the course of the drought. And warmer than usual temperatures have led to the snow melting and evaporating faster than normal, state officials said.

Nearly all of California and much of the U.S. West is in severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Last July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked people to cut their water use by 15% compared to 2020 levels but so far consumption is down just 6%.

The persistence of the drought has prompted state officials to call on cities and other local water suppliers to step up their conservation plans. Local governments may act by further restricting when people can water their lawns and wash cars, limit the use of water for decorative or ornamental purposes and step up enforcement against people who let sprinklers run onto sidewalks or engage in other wasteful behavior.

Comments / 0

Related
domino

These Former New Yorkers Ordered Their California Ranch House Online

On the morning Paul and Melissa Kanarek visited the five-and-a-half-acre plot that would become their future home in Santa Ynez, California, Paul looked over to find his wife crying. “The first thing I thought was, What have I done wrong?” he says. “But then she goes, ‘This place is so beautiful. I want to spend the rest of our lives here and have our grandchildren play here.’ Then she pointed off into the distance and paused: ‘And I want to bury you right over there, under that tree.’”
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Photos: Vladimir Putin pal Steven Seagal gets $7 million for remote Northern California ranch

As Vladimir Putin finalized plans for his violent land grab in Ukraine, which has already caused two million people to flee the country, his somewhat unlikely pal Steven Seagal, a devout Buddhist, martial arts expert, environmentalist, animal rights activist, action-flick actor, and reality TV star, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed in 2018 by Putin as a special envoy between Russia and the United States, was wrapping up the $7 million sale of his vast ranch in northern California’s rugged and remote Siskiyou County.
MONTAGUE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
GV Wire

Animal Crossing Over Busy California Freeway to Break Ground

Groundbreaking is set for next month on what’s billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#Rain And Snow
Outsider.com

California’s Hollister Fire Threatens Homes

For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
SFist

Day Around the Bay: How Karl the Fog Can Help Solve the Drought

Patricia Guerrero has been confirmed as the first Latina justice on the California Supreme Court. The current 4th District Court of Appeals justice, now a state Supreme Court justice, is an Imperial Valley native, who started as a grocery store employee, did her undergrad at UC Berkeley and got her law degree from Stanford, and later served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of California. [Bloomberg Law]
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
Speedway Digest

Tafoya Gets Knocked Out of Perris Race – Central California This Week

After stopping for repairs and restarting at the back of the pack in last Saturday’s USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Perris Auto Speedway, Eddie Tafoya Jr. was slicing his way past the competition like a hot knife thru butter. However, his progress came to a screeching halt when he got clobbered by another car on lap 16 and flipped violently into the turn one catch fence. Fortunately, he was uninjured, but his car was destroyed along with his hopes of a top finish on the night.
PERRIS, CA
The Independent

The Independent

580K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy