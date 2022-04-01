Sharena Nancy Gets 15-30 Years In 2-Year-Old Nalani Johnson’s Kidnapping, Murder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sharena Nancy, the woman accused of kidnapping and murdering 2-year-old Nalani Johnson, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Nancy pleaded guilty to third degree murder and kidnapping in court Friday.

Johnson’s family members couldn’t stop crying throughout the plea hearing, some saying Nancy deserved life in prison.

Nancy was initially charged with criminal homicide, but the charge was amended to third degree murder.

Police said Nancy, who was beginning a romantic relationship with Johnson’s father, abducted her from Penn Hills in 2019. After an Amber Alert, she was found dead in her car seat days later in an Indiana County park.

Investigators said Johnson, her father and another friend were with Nancy, who took off in the car the toddler was in after an argument about money.

Nancy had nothing to say and didn’t show any emotion when sheriff’s deputies walked her into the courthouse ahead of her hearing. The other charges Nancy was facing — interference with the custody of children, concealment of the whereabouts of a child and abuse of a corpse — were withdrawn.

The district attorney’s office released footage of Nancy on the day of Johnson’s disappearance. At one point, she’s seen inside Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Johnson’s family members filled the courtroom for Nancy’s plea hearing, including her parents. They were among the many who read victim impact statements before Nancy was sentenced.

“She was my little person. She lit up my world and gave me purpose. I will never get to see her grow up, graduate and have kids. I will forever have a hole in my heart,” Johnson’s mother Gladys Duarte said.

Johnson’s father Paul said, “There’s no price to put on Nalani. I’m at a loss for words.”

Judge Bruce Beemer also said a few words before sentencing, calling Johnson’s death “senseless, wanton and cruel.” He went on to say, “Nalani lost the opportunity to grow up and her family has been sentenced for the rest of their lives.”

Nancy was also given the opportunity to say a few words before she was sentenced, but she didn’t.

Her attorneys told the judge their client has a deep regret for what happened and is accepting responsibility for her actions.

