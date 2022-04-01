ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Guns, Drugs Found After Search Of Suspicious Vehicle At San Joaquin County Park & Ride Lot

By CBS13 Staff
 1 day ago
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in San Joaquin County.

California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division says, Thursday night, an officer was out on patrol near Highway 99 and Mariposa Road when they noticed a truck with no plates at the Park & Ride lot.

Someone from inside the truck then got out and started tinkering with the front of his vehicle.

K9 Olex after the arrests. (Credit: CHP Valley Division)

The officer soon noticed signs of suspected criminal activity and drug paraphernalia.

A K9 was deployed and quickly gave officers a positive alert. Officers searched the truck and found about one ounce of suspected meth, more than .5 pounds of marijuana, a short-barrel shotgun, and a loaded and unregistered Glock 43.

Both a man and woman who were in the truck have since been arrested.

Sacramento, CA
