Guns, Drugs Found After Search Of Suspicious Vehicle At San Joaquin County Park & Ride Lot

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in San Joaquin County.

California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division says, Thursday night, an officer was out on patrol near Highway 99 and Mariposa Road when they noticed a truck with no plates at the Park & Ride lot.

Someone from inside the truck then got out and started tinkering with the front of his vehicle.

The officer soon noticed signs of suspected criminal activity and drug paraphernalia.

A K9 was deployed and quickly gave officers a positive alert. Officers searched the truck and found about one ounce of suspected meth, more than .5 pounds of marijuana, a short-barrel shotgun, and a loaded and unregistered Glock 43.

Both a man and woman who were in the truck have since been arrested.