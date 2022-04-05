ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLl9Z_0ewkvGio00

England face a potential showdown with neighbours Wales or Scotland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contains Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.

Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.

The tournament Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December. Because of excessive summer temperatures in the Gulf state, the Qatar World Cup will be the first to be staged in winter rather than summer.

England’s fixture schedule

Times in UK (GMT)

Group B

England v Iran, 1pm, 21 November (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan).

United States v Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, 7pm, 21 November (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan).

England v United States , 7pm, 25 November (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor).

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine v Iran, 10am, 25 November (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan).

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine v England , 7pm, 29 November (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan).

Iran v United States, 7pm, 29 November (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha).

If England win Group B:

Last-16

The runner-up from Group A, so likely Senegal (over Qatar and Ecuador, with Netherlands favoured to finish top), especially as African champions.

Quarters

The winner of the tie between the winner of Group D and the runner-up of Group C: Likely France , should they top their group - ahead of Denmark, Tunisia and Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru - and then beat one of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Semis

The winners of Group F and Group H could find their way to the semi-finals to meet England should they get this far, which means a possible semi-final between England and Belgium or Portugal .

Final

A final after navigating their way through the knock-out stages as runner-up could eventually see England play Spain, Germany or Brazil in the final.

If England finish as runner-up in Group B:

Last-16

The winner from Group A, so likely the Netherlands (over Senegal, Qatar or Ecuador).

Quarters

The winner of the tie between the winner of Group C and the runners-up of Group D: Argentina could emerge to face England here, should they top their group as favourites - over Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland - and then eliminate one of Denmark, Peru/Australia/United Arab Emirates and Tunisia.

Semis

The winner of Group E and Group G could find their way to the semi-finals to meet England should they get this far, which means a possible semi-final between England and the winner of Spain/Germany and Brazil .

Final

A final after navigating their way through the knock-out stages as runner-up could eventually see England play France , Belgium or Portugal in the final.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tantalising World Cup draw adds first layer of gloss to Qatar’s morally bankrupt tournament

After a few moments of high farce, and some comments that only drew more attention to the human rights context in Qatar, there was one moment of tension at the 2022 World Cup draw in Doha. That was when Lothar Matthaus first put his hand into pot two. There was sudden expectation that he would of course place Germany into England's group. He did not. He instead put the four-time champions into Spain’s group, giving England a much more forgiving opening round, but also creating one of the most balanced World Cup draws we’ve seen.A hugely problematic tournament now has...
FIFA
SPORTbible

Fans Can't Believe How Bleak Qatar Stadium Looks Ahead Of World Cup

Pictures of one of the stadiums for the Qatar World Cup has led to criticism of how bleak the surrounding area looks, just months out from the tournament. Qatar was not everyone's first choice to host the World Cup this year, apart from when it came to the people actually voting on it back in December 2010.
WORLD
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Group E#Group H Hosts Qatar#Gmt Rrb
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
SB Nation

Egyptian Sport Minister Left Disappointed By Salah Liverpool Decision

After the weekend brought us a round of unreliable rumours suggesting there had been significant movement towards a new Liverpool deal for Mohamed Salah, today brings us another sign that the world’s best player is set to extend his stay. Rather bizarrely, it’s due to Egypt’s minister for sport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

Hosting two Rugby World Cups is an opportunity Australia cannot afford to fumble

Australian rugby has been given a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise the game in this country with the prospect of hosting back-to-back men’s and women’s World Cups only two years apart. In a tremendous fillip for the game, Australia was on Monday named the preferred candidate to host the women’s World Cup in 2029, along with the men’s tournament in 2027.
RUGBY
CBS Sports

Ronald Koeman to take over Netherlands coaching job following Louis van Gaal's World Cup run, per report

Following qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis over the weekend on Dutch TV show "Humberto." Although he's set to coach the Dutch through this winter's tournament, he is expected to leave his charge at the end of the year where former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will return as boss on Jan. 1, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.
FIFA
The Independent

Spain reverses plan to open up to unvaccinated British visitors

In an extraordinary reversal of an earlier announcement, the Spanish tourist board in London has withdrawn the promise of opening up to unvaccinated British visitors.On Wednesday the tourist board said Spain had opened up to all UK travellers with immediate effect, saying unjabbed visitors would be able to enter with a negative pre-departure test.But eight hours later travellers were told this was incorrect, and that the announcement resulted from an error of interpretation of the official state bulletin.UK travellers aged 12 and above are still required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a certificate of recovery (dated no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What time is Australia Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?

Formula One will return to the Albert Race Circuit for the first time since 2019 as the Australian Grand Prix gets underway this weekend in Melbourne. After the past two races were not held due to Covid-19, there have been significant changes to the track and the drivers will get their first taste of the alterations at practice on Friday. Sebastian Vettel will also return to the track for the first time in three weeks after missing the opening two races of the season due to Covid, while Mick Schumacher is also back after his crash in qualifying in Saudi...
WORLD
BBC

BBC Scotland to show Premiership play-off quarters & semis plus final highlights

Sportscene will show live coverage of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final and semi-final, plus highlights of both legs of the final. The sides finishing third and fourth in the Championship contest the Premiership quarter-final on 3 and 6 May with a 19:05 BST kick-off. The Championship runners-up await on 10...
SPORTS
The Independent

Qatar World Cup organizers admit workers were exploited

Qatar World Cup organizers have admitted that workers were exploited while contracted for FIFA's preparation tournaments in the Gulf State.The acknowledgement of failings came after an investigation by Amnesty International which said security guards were forced to work in conditions it called “forced labor" by exceeding the 60-hour maximum work week and not having a day off for months or even years.Qatar provided no details of the abuses that involved subcontractors working on the Club World Cup and Arab Cup in 2021.“Three companies were found to be non-compliant across a number of areas,” Qatar World Cup organizers said in...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy