ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Coachella 2022: 12 artists you have to see, from Billie Eilish and Maneskin to Arlo Parks

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts35d_0ewkv0gR00

Coachella leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists ( Harry Styles and Billie Eilish ) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you'll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee , Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.

But with so many great bands on the bill, it’s hard to know where to start. So if you’re in Indio for either Weekend 1 (15-17 April) or Weekend 2 (22-24 April), here are the 12 acts you won’t want to miss.

The Hu

Formed in 2016, Mongolian metal band The Hu are a phenomenon. The Independent wrote in a 2020 live review : “Their melding of traditional Mongolian throat singing (“khoomei”) with modern elements of rock, metal and even pop (a few members are massive Coldplay fans) is like nothing the UK has seen before. But if you think their music feels ancient, you wouldn’t be wrong: The Hu are building on a sound that’s been around for thousands of years.” They are, predictably, an extraordinary thing to witness live. Don’t miss it.

Arlo Parks

Grammy-nominated British artist Arlo Parks has the perfect sound for a hot, hazy day in California. The instrumentation is drawn-out, languorous; her voice is a dreamy, blissful whisper. While the songs tackle heavy themes, such as depression, anxiety and unrequited love, there’s an anthemic quality to many. Perfect for festivals.

Billie Eilish

The mega-massive pop star is headlining both Coachella and Glastonbury this year – not bad for a 20-year-old with just two albums to her name. She brought the house down when she performed to a packed field at Worthy Farm in 2019. Expect this to be bigger, better… Billier.

Emotional Oranges

This Los Angeles group have been flying under the radar for a while – hopefully Coachella will get them a whole bunch of new fans. Their sound is sultry, late-night R&B with squelchy beats and singer “V” delivering lyrics in a husky croon.

Rina Sawayama

Described by The Independent as “one of the boldest voices in pop”, the Japan-born London-based Rina Sawayama throws a load of glitter over industrial, nu-metal instrumentation. It’s a heady mix of jagged guitar riffs, furiously buzzing synths and slick Nineties-style pop and R&B. Her self-titled album came out last year and she’s also collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Elton John. Hopefully she might perform her superb cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” at Coachella, too.

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers is what you might call an understated performer. She manages to captivate her audience with minimal fuss, focusing on the music rather than over-the-top declarations. Think fatalistic lyrics, pummelling percussion and squalls of brass. Prepare yourself for the scream on the epic “I Know the End”.

Dave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQcQn_0ewkv0gR00

Dave always puts on an amazing show, but you can bet he’ll go one further when he’s representing the British rap contingent Stateside. Expect him to perform tracks from 2021’s We’re All Alone in This Together, which received unanimous acclaim from critics and topped the charts in the UK.

Hot Chip

Still going strong, the British synth-pop nerds should go down a storm in the California desert with crowd-pleasers like the crunchy “Over and Over”, and bouncing “Ready for the Floor”. Then you have their 2019 album , Bath Full of Ecstasy, and its euphoria-inducing single, “Melody of Love”. Let the dancing commence!

Koffee

Still only 22, Jamaican singer and rapper Koffee managed to catch the attention of Rihanna, Protoje and Chronixx, all before the release of her debut album, Gifted . Released just last month, it’s a sauntering blend of breezy, Afrobeats-nodding tunes, indie jams and empowering reggae anthems.

Maneskin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msWnR_0ewkv0gR00

The Italian Eurovision 2021 champions are a total riot, and live performances live up to the hype. Since they won the annual Song Contest, they’ve toured with Guns N’ Roses, had a few Top 10 hits, and picked up a few rock’n’roll tips along the way. Expect plenty of leather and over-the-top rock posturing from frontman, Damiano David.

Omar Apollo

Bilingual Mexican-American singer Omar Apollo will have just released his debut album, Ivory , by the time he takes to the stage at Coachella. He excels at the R&B slow-jam (see, “Killing Me” and the bassy “Hit Me Up”), and just released his Pharrell collaboration, the sizzling “Tamagotchi”. Things are about to heat up.

Rich Brian

The Soundcloud rapper has matured since he first broke through, aged 18, with his debut Amen. There’s a newly playful sound to more recent tracks, such as last year’s viral “Edamame” with Canadian rapper bbno$, and “New Tooth”, with its woozy synth line and Rich Brian’s staccato delivery.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Beyonce and Billie Eilish confirmed to perform at Oscars

Beyonce and Billie Eilish and Finneas have been confirmed to perform at the Oscars. Following speculation that the ‘Run the World’ hitmaker would perform ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’, and the 20-year-old pop star and her brother their Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’, which are both nominated for Best Original Song at the prestigious awards ceremony on March 27, the performers have been confirmed.
MUSIC
KESQ

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys shifted from a January show in Los Angeles to an April ceremony in Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

How to get tickets to Coachella 2022: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, more commonly known simply as Coachella, is...
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Over 20K people have signed a petition to remove Kanye from Coachella

Kanye’s impressive self-destruction is continuing, with a petition to remove him from Coachella getting more signatures by the second. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Rihanna
Person
Arlo Parks
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Pharrell
Person
Rina Sawayama
FOX26

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing Oscar-nominated songs at Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song "Be Alive" from "King Richard," and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tom Jones fronting Blink-182 is wilder than Tom DeLonge's aliens obsession

From time to time, when not consumed by self-loathing, paranoia, murderous rage or plain old-fashioned jealousy, we all allow ourselves moments of idle fancy, do we not? What might it be like to have six legs and a scorpion's tail for a day, we might ponder. What would be preferable, fighting a giant duck once a week or eating only eggs for a full calendar year? That sort of thing.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Soundcloud#The Hu Formed#Mongolian#Coldplay#British
People

George Lopez Says Oscars Slap Is Like 'Deciding Which Parent' to Live with: 'I'm Staying with … Chris Rock'

George Lopez is standing with Chris Rock. While attending the grand opening of the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in support of Global Gift Foundation USA Wednesday evening, the actor and comedian, 60, expressed support for Rock, 57, after the Saturday Night Live alum was struck onstage by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Stereogum

Hear Three Tracks From Neil Young’s Upcoming Batch Of ’70s Live Albums

Neil Young has been in the news a lot lately as a proud anti-Spotify warrior, but he’s got other things going on, too. For years now, Young has been releasing a great deal of the music that he’s got in his archives. A few months ago, he finally dropped the previously unreleased 1987 album Summer Songs. Last year, meanwhile, Young also kicked off his Official Bootleg Series with the release of a live album recorded at Carnegie Hall in 1970. And now Young is planning three new live albums, all recorded in the early ’70s.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Two Years After Billie Eilish Released No Time To Die, The James Bond Tune Still Has Her Fans Freaking Out

To look back on February 2020 is to see an almost completely different world. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic saw theater closures and release date delays, everything was steaming along. That was also when Billie Eilish released her title track for the 25 James Bond movie, No Time To Die; and if you’re anything like Hans Zimmer, you’d have thought it was the wrong time to drop that particular single. Yet two years after it was sent out into the world, the 007 theme tune still has her fans freaking out, as seen at a recent concert engagement.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

580K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy