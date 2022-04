LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix is ending a program that allows customers access to some prescription drugs for free, according to published reports. The supermarket giant, whose headquarters are based in Lakeland, Florida, has 1,297 stores across seven states according to its website, will end its program on June 1, according to reporters from The Ledger of Lakeland and the West Orlando News. At least 1,200 of the stores have pharmacies, the Ledger reported.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO