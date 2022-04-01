Tandy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Friday reported profit of $131,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $82.7 million.

