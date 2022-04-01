ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tandy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Friday reported profit of $131,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $82.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLFA

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

831K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MarketWatch

Walgreens profit and sales beat Street expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, -4.22% shares edged up 0.3% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The pharmacy retailer reported net income of $883 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $1.026 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.39. Sales of $33.8 billion were up from $32.8 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $33.2 billion. U.S. retail comparable sales rose 14.7% and U.K. retail comparable sales were up 22%. The strategic review of the Boots business is "progressing," according to a statement from Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens administered 11.8 million COVID vaccines during the second quarter, and has administered 62.8 million to date. The company maintained its full-year outlook for low-single digit adjusted EPS growth. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.02, implying an increase of 2.3%. Walgreens stock has slumped 13.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Microvast Price Target Post Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered the price target to $4 (a downside of 30%) from $6 for Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST while maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst revised his estimates following the Q4 earnings call to reflect the company's updated outlook. Jonas noted that the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Galectin Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Galectin Therapeutics GALT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Galectin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.36% inched 0.36% higher to $309.42 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.34%. rising 0.34% to 4,545.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.40%. rising 0.40% to 34,818.27. The...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

FedEx profit misses estimates, while sales beat on price hikes

FedEx shares tumbled after the company posted quarterly profit below Wall Street's estimates, pressured by rising costs related to a U.S. labor shortage and lower-than-expected package volume that countered gains from pricing increases. Earnings rose to $4.59 a share in the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28, the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line. The company has an average price target of $22.29 with a high of $27.00 and a low of $19.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Yatra Online: Q3 Earnings Insights

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $5.74 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Lululemon Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Sales Outlook

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report shares jumped firmly higher Wednesday after it posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and said it could offset input cost increases with 'selective' price hikes for its athletic and leisure apparel. Vancouver-based Lululemon said 2022 revenues would likely come in between $7.49...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WHIO Dayton

Homebuilder stock slump over rates seen overdone

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Homebuilder stocks have lagged far behind the broader market during Wall Street’s swoon this year, weighed down by fears that rising mortgage rates could severely dampen sales. Yet some Wall Street analysts say the selling may be overdone. One prominent exchange traded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA). Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 23.19% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) Releases Q4, Full-Year Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com LTRY, a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, is reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 revenue for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021. Q4 revenue totaled $21.5 million, an increase of $18.2 million over the previous year, with full-year revenue of $68.5 million, an increase of $61 million over 2020 numbers.
HOBBIES
FOXBusiness

Home prices unexpectedly rise 19.2% in January: Case-Shiller

Home prices unexpectedly rose 19.2% year-over-year in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, as limited supply and a race to lock in rising mortgage rates drove enticed buyers. The 10-city composite saw an annual increase of 17.5% year-over-year in January, up from 17.1% the previous month, while the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Splash Beverage Announces Latest Earnings Report, Reveals 391% Increase In Year-End Revenue

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the company’s annual report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions, contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Walgreens' Upbeat Q2 Fails to Perk up 2022 Profit View; Co Shares Slide

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc kept its 2022 earnings forecast unchanged even as it beat estimates for second-quarter results, sending the drugstore chain's shares down 7% on fears of slower-than-expected growth for the rest of the year. An Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases during the second quarter had boosted demand...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy