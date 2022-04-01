ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

'Festival-style' qualifiers aim to showcase newest sports

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiCDp_0ewkuVbq00

April 1 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday announced a Paris 2024 qualifier series for BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing held in three "festival-style events" to boost awareness of the sports.

The IOC said the events would take place in "compact city-centre venues" between March and June 2024.

"We expect to boost their visibility and highlight the great achievements of the competing athletes on the road to Paris 2024," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

The IOC said the three events would serve as a part of the sports' 2024 Olympics qualification systems.

Breaking -- known to some outside the sport as breakdancing -- cleared its final hurdle to feature in the Paris 2024 Games in December 2020. BMX freestyle, sport climbing and skateboarding made their Olympic debuts in Tokyo last year.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
NBC Sports

World Cup ski racing finally has female head coach in Karin Harjo

Karin Harjo is the new head coach of Canada’s women’s alpine skiing team, making her the only woman to currently lead a national ski team on the World Cup stage. Harjo’s hiring was announced on Wednesday. While Alpine Canada’s initial release said Harjo would be the first woman to serve as head coach of a national ski team, at least one woman has previously held the position: Marie-Theres Nadig, who led the Swiss women’s team during the 2004-05 season.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Reuters

Osaka falls short in Miami but finds comfort in loss

April 2 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka was certainly disappointed on Saturday after falling in straight sets to Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open final, but the four-time Grand Slam champion said she may leave Florida with something more valuable than the winner's trophy. Osaka only dropped one set en route...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy