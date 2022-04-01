Humane Society of Harford County: Microchipping Your Pet

The sports merchandise company Fanatics has chosen Maryland to be where it will open its new 500,000 square-foot distribution center in the next two years. The center will be located at 727 Old Philadelphia Road and will allow the company to access one-third of the U.S. population within an overnight drive and its global customers with proximity to the Port of Baltimore and BWI Airport, according to the company.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO