Humane Society of Harford County: Microchipping Your Pet

OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Benji is an extremely playful German Shepherd with a great affinity for tennis balls — even occasionally trying to grab two or three at a time. The...
PHOENIX — Arizona Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for four days as part of its St. Paw-trick’s Day special. All dogs one year and older will be free to adopt from Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20 at both adoption locations. All pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped,...
WENATCHEE, Wash.– For $15 you can have a portrait of your pet drawn by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. We should warn you, it’s not just a regular picture, it’s “subpar.” That’s right, the animal rescue wants to hand draw a picture of your pet that could be very unique.
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Humane Society of Fremont County is in need of blankets. Due to recent cases of parvo, the organization was forced to throw away several blankets. Now, the organization is asking for donations of blankets, new and old. “Some of the kiddos here like to eat their blankets so not every […]
March 23, 2022 is National Puppy Day! These fluffy, happy-go-lucky, bundles of pure love light up the world with their cuteness. Side note: They also come with a lot of work to mold them into wonderful companions. To celebrate this national holiday, we introduce Pistol, our one and only pup right now:
The sports merchandise company Fanatics has chosen Maryland to be where it will open its new 500,000 square-foot distribution center in the next two years. The center will be located at 727 Old Philadelphia Road and will allow the company to access one-third of the U.S. population within an overnight drive and its global customers with proximity to the Port of Baltimore and BWI Airport, according to the company.
MADISON, Wis. — More than 130 animals from an overcrowded shelter in Texas have arrived in Madison and elsewhere in the Midwest in the hopes of finding their forever homes. The cats and dogs were flown from Texas to Illinois, where more than 60 of them were then loaded into vehicles and driven to the Dane County Humane Society. Some...
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Mr. Whiskers. This 2-year-old gentleman has stunning yellow eyes and lives up to his name with his elegant, extra long whiskers. This debonaire cat is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine Campus. If you’re looking for...
The Humane Society of Cambria County and Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund have announced a new partnership that will focus on increasing local spay and neuter services in Cambria County. A spay and neuter clinic for cats was held on Thursday in Johnstown and the executive director of the Humane Society...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than a hundred motorcycles hit the streets of Sarasota and Manatee counties over the weekend. The riders are revving their engines at the 23rd Annual St. Patty’s Poker Run to help dogs and cats find a new home. Motorcycle clubs from all over the...
El Paso Animal Services, along with Petco Love foundation and the BISSEL Pet Foundation, are teaming up to offer free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets in El Paso via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic this weekend. As part of a nationwide campaign to vaccinate one million pets,...
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County has reported damage to the Jacksboro animal shelter after it was hit by a tornado. It is unclear the extent of the damage to the building but the Humane Society is making plans to head down there to bring back pets according to a Facebook […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) After a two year hiatus from COVID Jefferson County Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser is back! Dueling Pianos is Friday and tickets are SOLD OUT! This event creates a fun, high-energy atmosphere. It includes comedy, sing-a-long, and hilariously interactive professional entertainment. What makes this event even more special is all money raised […]
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pets of the Week are Harley and Bucky, two senior male dogs available for...
National Poison Prevention Week is March 20-26 and it’s a reminder to be aware of potential household dangers to not just children but to your pets as well. Experts urge pet owners to remain vigilant and aware of potential pet toxins lurking in their homes, especially the remaining items on the top toxin list, which made up more than 79% of total cases in 2021.
BOISE, Idaho — The North Shore Animal League America announced it is partnering with the Idaho Humane Society for a week-long adoption event, 'Tour For Life 2022.'. According to a news release, Tour For Life is the largest national cooperative, lifesaving pet adoption event in the world. The tour is in partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish.
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will host the 2022 Rover Run on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego, NY 13126. Registration will be available online soon or onsite the day of event. Tickets range from...
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking to add a fur-ever friend to your family? This 8-month-old beagle mix named “Anchor” could be the perfect pup for you! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society to learn more about this smiley, affection dog.
Comments / 0