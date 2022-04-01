ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Former KKK member warns Congress of danger of veterans turning to extremism

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xiaal_0ewktmhW00
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)

Chris Buckley said he knew he wanted to serve his country from an early age and joined the Army as part of a delayed entry program while still in high school.

“I remember how proud I was to have the honor to be on the frontlines defending my country as that Tuesday I saw on TV in my high school cafeteria the collapse of the twin towers,” Buckley told the House Veterans Affairs Committee this week.

But the trauma Buckley endured while serving in combat led him down a dark journey he never expected.

“How did I go from that to becoming a Ku Klux Klan member? It’s a sad tale but one that is sadly not uncommon amongst our veterans,” said Buckley. “I was not born racist.”

Buckley said a defining moment for him came in October 2008 when he and his best friend Sgt. Daniel Wallace were ambushed by the Taliban.

Wallace was killed in the attack.

“Daniel died in my arms while trying to push his brain back into his skull,” said Buckley. “I came back from Afghanistan a different man. I developed a deep sense of resentment against all Muslims.”

Buckley even tattooed the word ‘Kafir’ which means infidel in Arabic on his arm as a warning to Muslims and as a way of remembering who he described as the enemies.

Buckley said the trauma from combat also opened up old wounds from his childhood which exacerbated his pain and resentment.

Once returning home, Buckley said he struggled to get PTSD treatment through the VA and developed an opioid addiction after an injury.

“I wanted to blame others,” said Buckley. “I was developing a habit of numbing my psychological pain by resentment directed against my growing list of enemies, Muslims, gays, Blacks and Jews.”

The KKK appeared to be there for support.

“They did not approach me with pitchforks and burning crosses, but with a plate of BBQ ribs, a bible and the promise of brotherhood I missed from my days in the Army,” said Buckley.

Buckley said when his four-year-old son asked for his own KKK outfit, his wife stepped in and said she had enough.

Buckley changed course, condemning the racism and hatred he once sought to cope with his pain.

This week, he urged Congress to invest in more support for veterans and active-duty service members.

“Prevention of radicalization is always better than treatment,” said Buckley. “We need to prepare our troops not only for being soldiers, but also for civilian life when they transition home. We need preventive solutions for our soldiers to deal with the trauma of active duty and healthier ways.”

Buckley said he now focuses on pulling others out of extremism by working with groups like Parents for Peace.

He shared his story as a warning to policymakers and to others about the complex threat of extremism.

“While I am ashamed of my time in the Ku Klux Klan, I am proud of being on the frontlines of combatting this threat,” said Buckley.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Taliban#Sgt#Muslims#Infidel
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

GOP’s Mo Brooks: Trump urged me to take impermissible steps

Rep. Mo Brooks couldn’t have done much more to curry favor with Donald Trump. The Alabama Republican even appeared at the pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, firing up the right-wing crowd ahead of their insurrectionist attack on the Capitol. When the GOP congressman launched his Senate campaign last year, echoing...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Trumps, Bidens, and Thomases: It’s Time to Stop Pretending All Political Families Are Off Limits

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The soprano Margaret Truman had the seats packed at Constitutional Hall for a 1950 concert with the National Symphony Orchestra. The applause that evening, as was the norm for the well-heeled crowd of Washington insiders, was enthusiastic. After all, her father was the incumbent President living just down the block, and anything less than a full-throated brava would have been impolite.
U.S. POLITICS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy