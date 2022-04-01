Maine man killed after truck crashes into trees in Rome

The truck left the scene but police do not know if the driver was aware of the Friday evening crash.A man in a motorized wheelchair was killed when he was apparently ru over by a semi-truck in Northeast Portland on Friday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. The truck left the scene but police do not know if the driver was aware of the crash. According to the Portland Police Bureau, 8:51 p.m. on March 18, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in near Northeast Vancouver Way and Northeast Gertz Road. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male deceased. The bureau's Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. Preliminary information indicates that the man was operating the wheelchair on the sidewalk when a wheel slipped off the curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing tractor-trailer. Investigators hope to speak to anyone who was driving along that road at about 8:50 p.m. on Friday. Please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-73292, or call (503)823-2103. {loadposition sub-article-01}

