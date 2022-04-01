ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, ME

Maine man killed after truck crashes into trees in Rome

By WGME
WGME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a 22-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old woman was injured after their truck went off the road,...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

UPDATE: Maine Woman Killed In Snowmobile Crash Identified

Last night, we told you that Maine Game Wardens were investigating a fatal snowmobile accident in the Rangeley area. According to WGME, the rider who died in that crash has been identified as 52 year old Marjorie Davan, of the Franklin County town of Oquossoc. According to reports, just after...
RANGELEY, ME
NECN

Car Swerving to Avoid Roadkill Leads to 9-Vehicle Pileup on Maine Turnpike

A car swerving to avoid roadkill caused a 9-vehicle pileup on the Maine Turnpike Friday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., state police said the driver of a Dodge Caliber swerved to avoid roadkill, overcorrected, and then rolled their vehicle into a ditch near mile marker 185 northbound on Interstate 95 near the Broadway exit in Bangor.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, ME
State
Maine State
City
Rome, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Q97.9

An Open Letter to the Selfish Jerk on the Maine Turnpike This Morning

I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
MAINE STATE
Wave 3

Man killed by falling tree

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A Washington County man has died in a logging accident near Campbellsburg. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of N. White River Road. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the victim, Kent Smith, 67, of Hardinsburg, was struck by...
CAMPBELLSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Wgme
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua man killed in crash

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County is dead after a crash Monday morning in Berks County. Troopers say, 22-year-old Jordan Smith, of Tamaqua, was driving on Route 61 just before 7 a.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane and hit another car. Smith died at...
TAMAQUA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCAX

Black bear gets stuck inside New Hampshire home

We first introduced you to North Country native Connor Steeves, 23, just over a month ago after he escaped Ukraine and was on a bus to Krakow, Poland. Proposal to use ranked-choice voting in Vermont presidential primary stalls. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s back to the drawing board for an...
BURLINGTON, VT
Lake Oswego Review

Man in wheelchair killed by semi-truck

The truck left the scene but police do not know if the driver was aware of the Friday evening crash.A man in a motorized wheelchair was killed when he was apparently ru over by a semi-truck in Northeast Portland on Friday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. The truck left the scene but police do not know if the driver was aware of the crash. According to the Portland Police Bureau, 8:51 p.m. on March 18, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in near Northeast Vancouver Way and Northeast Gertz Road. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male deceased. The bureau's Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. Preliminary information indicates that the man was operating the wheelchair on the sidewalk when a wheel slipped off the curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing tractor-trailer. Investigators hope to speak to anyone who was driving along that road at about 8:50 p.m. on Friday. Please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-73292, or call (503)823-2103. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy