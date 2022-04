After losing her mother and her closest cousin to cancer, then being told she too had cancer and would need her leg amputated, Erin Brown went from worrier to warrior. As an athlete and a mother of two, she is also now the founder of Erin Brown Connects, an internationally recognized firm that fights for disability equity and inclusion, and she’s an ambassador who has presented to the UN, WHO and PAHO roles as International Disability Inclusion Consultant for the Caribbean.

