The world is divided into two groups of people: Those who have recently seen a bluebird, and those who will see one soon. Eastern bluebirds are making a comeback. Bird populations are crashing worldwide due to climate change, habitat loss and other manmade causes. The number of eastern bluebirds in Maine, however, is increasing. The best evidence comes from the Christmas bird counts that take place throughout the state each year. These historical records go back a century.

2 DAYS AGO