Preston-run children's home shut down over harm risk

Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA children's home has been closed down after inspectors found "serious and widespread failures" which put youngsters "at risk of significant harm". The children's home, run by providers based in Preston, was rated as inadequate by Ofsted in February. Inspectors said children were not protected from bullying and exploitation...

