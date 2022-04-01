ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Craig Kimbrel trade pushes him back into high-end closer range

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Craig Kimbrel trade has felt inevitable since the White Sox opted to pick up his option for 2022, but it took until the waning days of Spring Training to come to fruition. The Dodgers acquired Kimbrel from the White Sox Friday in a trade that sent veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Grading the Dodgers-White Sox trade involving Craig Kimbrel, AJ Pollock

With Opening Day less than a week away, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a trade sending White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Not only is it a rare trade that works for both sides, but it’s also a deal between two MLB contenders that could potentially meet down the road in the World Series. The White Sox, who needed a third outfielder, dealt from a position of strength to acquire Pollock. Meanwhile, the Dodgers secured a veteran reliever in Kimbrel, one who has experience closing games. That said, it’s time to hand out grades for the Dodgers-White Sox trade.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox trade pitcher Craig Kimbrel for outfielder

The Chicago White Sox have traded relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder A.J. Pollock. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand first reported the trade. Pollock will bolster the White Sox line up and fill a hole in right field. Last season, Pollock slashed .297/.355/.536 over 422 plate appearances last season and hit 21 homers and drove in 69 runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Blake Treinen
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Baseball Player#The White Sox#Kenley#Nl
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Could see time in CF

Myers is a candidate to back up Trent Grisham in center field this season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Myers is slated to be the Padres' primary right fielder, but with the team lacking a clear backup in center, he could spell Grisham at the position when needed. Myers has started 97 games in center in his career, though he hasn't made any appearances there since 2019. Other candidates to see opportunities behind Grisham include Jurickson Profar and CJ Abrams.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Kris Bryant, Randal Grichuk get the Coors bump in Breakouts 3.0 update

One of the surefire ways to make me more interested in a hitter for Fantasy is for them to end up joining the Rockies. Coors Field might not be the same offensive environment it once was in the pre-humidor days, but it's still far and away the best place for offense in baseball, and you have to give any player who is going to play half his games there a boost.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Scratched from lineup

Ward was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons. More at-bats are available for Ward in the outfield this season, as the Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment Saturday. It's unclear if Ward was scratched due to an injury which will prevent him from claiming those opportunities early in the season or if he's merely dealing with a day-to-day issue.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ty Blach: Expected to make team

Blach looks like he's won an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Blach is in camp as a non-roster invitee, so the Rockies will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add him. The 31-year-old lefty owns a 4.99 ERA in 326.1 career major-league innings, striking out just 12.7 percent of opposing batters. He missed the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy