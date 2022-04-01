ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Texas Woman Finds Credit Card Skimmer Hidden In Plain Sight In Viral TikTok

By Dani Medina
 1 day ago

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas woman has gone viral on TikTok — and it's a cautionary tale.

Nyshje Rattler of McKinney, Texas, found a credit card skimmer hidden in plain sight at the cash register at a gas station. According to NBC DFW , Rattler tried to buy a bag of chips at a 7-Eleven near her house when the cashier said she didn't have any money in her account.

She called her bank, and they told her the bank account had been "wiped clean." The bank told Rattler that she spent nearly $700 at three different Walmarts across Texas. "That's not me," Rattler told NBC DFW.

Rattler retraced her steps, which led her back to the 7-Eleven on Medical Center Drive. "(The cashier) was obsessive about how I placed the pen down so I thought that was weird. I kept replaying it in my head," she said.

She then found a hidden piece in the credit card machine. "I compared the two (card readers at the counter) and I noticed that the one I grabbed was bulkier on the side, kind of sticking out. It wasn’t flat like they said. So, I just lifted it up and it came up," Rattler said.

The McKinney Police Department is now involved and the skimmer is being forensically examined, spokeswoman Carla Marion Reeves told NBC DFW . After Rattler's videos went viral on TikTok, receiving nearly 3 million likes and over 22 million views, another potential victim came forward.

You can watch the TikToks here and here , or below:

You’re not going to jail you’re going to PRISONNN #fyp #scammed

Y’all think she was in on it? #greenscreen

NewsTalk 1290

Credit Card Skimmer Discovered Inside North Texas Convenience Store

You may want to be a little more careful the next time you go to use your debit or credit card at a convenience store here in North Texas. Facebook user Nyshje Nicole shared a video of a card skimmer she discovered in a 7-11 in McKinney, Texas. In the post, she explained that she went back to the convenience store because it was the last place that she had used her card before she was scammed, and sure enough, there was a skimmer on the card reader.
