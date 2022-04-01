ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney Calls This Best-Selling Moisture Cream a ‘Gamechanger’ for Her Dry Skin

By Elizabeth Denton
 1 day ago
Major congrats are in order for Sydney Sweeney. While she didn’t get any big award nominations for her role on Euphoria (she was snubbed, TBH), she did land a major beauty deal. Sweeney is the new face of Laneige — you know, the Lip Sleeping Masks we’re all obsessed with. But that’s not all they sell. The Korean beauty brand has some of the most hydrating, face-plumping skincare around and Sweeney is a big fan.

"I'm so excited to partner with Laneige because we share the same love and obsession for hydration," she says in a statement. "I love how hydration is the focus in everything they create." The star is especially a fan of the brand's Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum ($45 at Laneige ) and Cream Moisturizer ($40 at Sephora ). "I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture," she says.



Sweeney seals it all in with the brand’s Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane ($29 at Sephora ) and the iconic Lip Sleeping Mask ($22 at Sephora ). “This routine has been a complete gamechanger for my skin,” she says. “When it comes to my skincare journey, it took a while to find what truly works for me. I always had very sensitive skin and after years of experimenting, I’m so happy I finally found a trusted routine I can rely on.”

We love a celeb who gives us their skincare secrets — especially when they’re pretty affordable. In addition to Laneige products, Sweeney loves The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Serum ($7.50 at Ulta ). “I always put a serum on that kind of helps soak in all the skincare products before I put on my makeup to protect my skin from the makeup,” Sweeney said in a previous video . Considering how glowy her skin is, we’ll take her advice.

