Sydney Sweeney Calls This Best-Selling Moisture Cream a ‘Gamechanger’ for Her Dry Skin

Major congrats are in order for Sydney Sweeney. While she didn’t get any big award nominations for her role on Euphoria (she was snubbed, TBH), she did land a major beauty deal. Sweeney is the new face of Laneige — you know, the Lip Sleeping Masks we’re all obsessed with. But that’s not all they sell. The Korean beauty brand has some of the most hydrating, face-plumping skincare around and Sweeney is a big fan.

“I’m so excited to partner with Laneige because we share the same love and obsession for hydration,” she says in a statement. “I love how hydration is the focus in everything they create.” The star is especially a fan of the brand’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum ($45 at Laneige ) and Cream Moisturizer ($40 at Sephora ). “I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she says.

Sweeney seals it all in with the brand’s Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane ($29 at Sephora ) and the iconic Lip Sleeping Mask ($22 at Sephora ). “This routine has been a complete gamechanger for my skin,” she says. “When it comes to my skincare journey, it took a while to find what truly works for me. I always had very sensitive skin and after years of experimenting, I’m so happy I finally found a trusted routine I can rely on.”

We love a celeb who gives us their skincare secrets — especially when they’re pretty affordable. In addition to Laneige products, Sweeney loves The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Serum ($7.50 at Ulta ). “I always put a serum on that kind of helps soak in all the skincare products before I put on my makeup to protect my skin from the makeup,” Sweeney said in a previous video . Considering how glowy her skin is, we’ll take her advice.