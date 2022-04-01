ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bartolo Colon, Yoenis Cespedes to attend Mets Old Timers' Day, but not David Wright

By Ryan Chichester
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153BQ0_0ewkrtqd00

The guest list for the return of Mets Old Timers’ Day continues to grow, and a pair of notable names have reportedly been added to those expected to be in attendance.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo , both Bartolo Colon and Yoenis Cespedes are expected to be at Citi Field on Aug. 27, when New York will host its first Old Timers’ event since 1994.

Cespedes’ Mets tenure ended in controversy, when he didn’t show up to a game in August of the pandemic-shortened 2020, and elected to opt out of the rest of the season shortly after. Prior to that abrupt exit, he missed extensive time due to surgery on both of his heels, then an ankle injury suffered during an encounter with a wild boar on his ranch.

Prior to his string of injuries and sudden exit, Cespedes was a star for the Mets, helping lead the team to a division title in 2015 after New York acquired him before the trade deadline.

Colon, a fan-favorite and cult hero for the Mets, was signed in 2014 as a depth piece, with Colon already 41 years old at the time. But he pitched to a 4.09 ERA over 202.1 innings, and was an All-Star with the Mets two years later with a 3.43 ERA. Of course, he is best known for his improbable home run against the Padres during that 2016 season, when he was 43.

While there are now nearly 60 former Mets stars expected to attend the festivities, including multiple from the 2015 pennant team, one of the most beloved players in franchise history won’t be among them. David Wright told reporters on Thursday that he likely won’t be attending the event.

