Sat Sports Trivia Will Be BEAUTIFUL

Western Art Week returns to Great Falls, next week. There will be some 14 shows beginning NEXT Wednesday, the 17th.Coming up THIS Wednesday afternoon at 2:30, longtime Montana media personality Norma Ashby, will be joining me at 2:30, on the Puffman Show because I refer to Norma as, "The Dean of Montana Western Art!" In fact, Norma has had the privilege of attending every one of the infamous Russell auctions. Norma will share how the Russell Auction helped evolve into next week's Western Art Week. In fact, it's been said, "more western art is bought & sold that any other place on the planet for 1 brief weekend in Great Falls!" Looking forward to chatting with Norma, this Wednesday afternoon...

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 26 DAYS AGO