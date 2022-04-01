ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Sat Sports Trivia Will Be BEAUTIFUL

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia, I'll have a beautiful Montana 2022 calendar up for grabs. I didn't ride into town on the pumpkin...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
K96 FM
K96 FM

408

Followers

1K+

Posts

63K+

Views

Follow K96 FM and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KTAL

Trivia Tuesday with Maddy Wierus

It might not be you’re typical morning, thanks to the sever weather, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Our very own local celebrity Maddy Wierus has graciously agreed to join us this morning for trivia. Today’s trivia is mostly themed around music, and our producer...
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

95-year-old grandma and her grandson have the most fun dressing up in hilarious costumes

Ross Smith was in college at the University of Dayton when he first started putting out content in the form of six-second videos on Vine. Although he amassed a sizable following on his own, one particular video featuring his grandmother, Pauline "Granny" Kana, hit all the right notes for internet users. The pair was comedic gold and soon became a notable name in social media circles. "My brand just turned into me and Granny taking over the world," Smith told CNBC. Today, Ross and Granny have over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 11 million on Facebook.
DAYTON, OH
K96 FM

Home Is Where The Art Is

Western Art Week returns to Great Falls, next week. There will be some 14 shows beginning NEXT Wednesday, the 17th.Coming up THIS Wednesday afternoon at 2:30, longtime Montana media personality Norma Ashby, will be joining me at 2:30, on the Puffman Show because I refer to Norma as, "The Dean of Montana Western Art!" In fact, Norma has had the privilege of attending every one of the infamous Russell auctions. Norma will share how the Russell Auction helped evolve into next week's Western Art Week. In fact, it's been said, "more western art is bought & sold that any other place on the planet for 1 brief weekend in Great Falls!" Looking forward to chatting with Norma, this Wednesday afternoon...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
State
Montana State
realitytitbit.com

Fans fear 100 Day Dream Home is cancelled but the truth is sofa from it

100 Day Dream Home has been on HGTV’s episode list for years, which explains why fears around whether the series could be cancelled are so high. We’ve got the truth about what’s really happening to the show. Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, the husband-and-wife duo we see every...
K96 FM

FREE Carnival FUN Comes 2 Sunburst

It'll be "FUN by the TON" tomorrow night, Thursday, up in the North Country, & it's all FREE. Sunburst Elementary School has issued a "Special" invitation to everyone to come on up to their Family Dun Night. The carnival activities begin at 5, in the gym, & there'll be pizza, drinks, BINGO & prizes to share in some downright friendly family fun. Please enter the building through the north cafeteria door. Don't worry about a thing, but students MUST be accompanied by a parent/guardian to attend.
SUNBURST, MT
K96 FM

Dierks Bentley Extends Beers on Me Tour With Summer Leg, New Guests

When the summer season heats up, fans will be able to cool off with Dierks Bentley and a few friends. The country star has announced a summer 2022 leg of his Beers on Me Tour. Riley Green and Parker McCollum joined Bentley on the tour's first leg, but this time around it will be Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. Although, don't be surprised if Bentley's daughter Evie jumps on stage during a show like she did in Houston recently.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#Puff Man Sports Trivia
K96 FM

Fling Into Spring In Choteau

The Choteau Soroptimists will be hosting their Spring Fling Luncheon this Saturday, down at the State Stop Inn in Choteau. Tickets for Saturday's luncheon are $12, in advance & $15, at the door. For more information or to reserve your tickets, please contact Sally Hass at 788 1347, or visit the Choteau Soroptimists FB page. The Choteau Soroptimists are part of the worldwide Soroptimists International, a volunteer organization focused on empowering women.
CHOTEAU, MT
K96 FM

At The Hop In Joplin

Joplin will be jumping this Friday night when the Golden Triangle Center hosts a real sock-hop! It will all be fine from 6 until 9, at the 4th Annual Daddy-Daughter Sock Hop. Tickets will be $20, don't worry about a thing...ALL ages are welcome to come on over & rock around the clock.
JOPLIN, MT
K96 FM

Shelby Banquet’s TONIGHT @ The Elks

What a great way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Tonight's (Thursday) the night for the Shelby Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet. All the festivities will kick off at 6 o'clock SHARP down at the Shelby Elks Club. You can still pre-purchase tickets & RSVP today by calling 434 7184.
SAINT PATRICK'S DAY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
K96 FM

Joplin’s In A Real Battle

A "Battle of the Bands!" It'll be a lip sync deal with all the fun's Saturday night over at the Golden Triangle Center in Joplin. Social hour's at 5, with dinner on the platters at 6, Saturday night. 1st place prize is $500, 2nd place is 300, 3rd 200. There'll be an auction & 50/50 drawing along with a gun raffle in the battle. Sounds like Joplin will be jumpin' on Saturday night...
JOPLIN, MT
K96 FM

Vince Gill Announces First Solo Tour in Three Years

Vince Gill has announced a short but very busy summer tour. The country legend will hit the road for 18 shows in July and August of 2022, marking his first solo shows with his band since 2019. Gill's summer tour will begin on July 7 in North Carolina and continue...
MUSIC
K96 FM

I Like Chinese

The 32nd Annual Conrad Booster Club Chinese Auction's all set to go this Friday night down at the Pondera Golf Course. Thanks to Roger Paulsen for stopping by the Puff Man Show last Tuesday, to share the details on Friday night's "Hors d'oeuvres Extravaganza". Cocktails at 5:30, Hors d' oeuvres from 6:30, to 9, along with the Chinese Auction from 7, until 10. 1st prize is $1000, 2nd prize is $500, & there'll be TEN $50 drawings! It's $50, per couple, & that includes Hors d' oeuvres & 2 FREE drinks. You need to present to WIN the door prizes. For tickets, contact the Conrad Booster Club or the big man himself, Roger Paulson, in Conrad.
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

Townsquare Media Family is Expanding in Montana!

Townsquare Media, the parent company of KSEN and K96fm, announced on Thursday that it will acquire Cherry Creek Media, based on Colorado, for $18.75 million. The all-cash deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval. The deal will add 35 stations in nine cities...
MONTANA STATE
KHON2

11-year-old golfer to compete in Augusta event

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — An 11-year-old golfer from Hilo will make his debut at the national Drive, Chip and Putt event at the Augusta National in Georgia. Drive, Chip and Putt event recruits a new generation of golfers ages 7 to 15 years old. Leo Saito plays and practices golf every day after school and […]
HILO, HI
K96 FM

Montana Author @ The Peddler Today

Montana author Melody Dobson from Billings, will be at the Prairie Peddler here in Shelby this morning (Saturday) from 9:30, until noon with her brand new & latest book, "A History of Montana Agriculture; A Life of Discovery," & she'll will be autographing the book along with reading a chapter or two. Melody was a delightful & fun guest earlier this morning on the Puff Man Saturday Show, & this sounds like it's a book that will surely resonate with all of us living & working in the Golden Triangle. Looking forward to seeing Melody this morning at the Peddler, & learning more about "A History of Montana Agriculture," as we continue to recognize & salute our Montana agriculture.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Are Montana Trails and Campsites Too Popular?

Both the University of Montana in Missoula and Montana State University in Bozeman are looking at overpopulation in Montana. No, not in the towns, cities, and roadways, but in the woods. Partly due to the pandemic, people have been looking for an escape from other people and many have discovered...
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
408
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy