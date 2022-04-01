ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff April with these new movies and TV shows

Fox 59
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Lloyd of “The Film Yap” returns to Indy Now to talk about new movies and TV shows to...

fox59.com

purewow.com

The Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right This Second

There are countless streaming options available at our fingertips, but not everything lives up to our expectations. That’s why we often turn to Netflix’s list of top movies, which ranks titles based on who’s watching what. Not only does it include the most popular new releases (like The Adam Project), but it also features a few family favorites (like Shrek and Shrek 2). The best part? The top movies on Netflix are updated on a daily basis, so there’s no shortage of new streaming options.
TV & VIDEOS
3 News Now

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn’t ‘Understand the Conflict’ Over ‘Masterful’ Marvel Movies vs. Art Films

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage doesn’t see eye to eye with his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. After Coppola again slammed comic book films as “one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” Cage revealed in a March GQ interview that he doesn’t “understand the conflict” between Marvel and independent cinema. “Yeah, why do they do that?” Cage posited to GQ regarding directors like Coppola and Scorsese bashing comic book films. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion.” A longtime comic book...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hit Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Reboot Debuts First Trailer

A hit Arnold Schwarzenegger movie reboot has dropped its first trailer, which you can watch below! Eraser: Reborn is a reboot of the 1996 film by Chuck Russell, which starred Schwarzenegger as John Kruger, a U.S. Marshall in the Witness Security Protection Program who specializes in "erasing" the identities of key witnesses for the government (Vanessa L. Williams) by faking their deaths. The film was another hit for Schwarzenegger in the mid-1990s – although critics were less kind to the film.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
Complex

‘Spy Kids’ Being Rebooted by Robert Rodriguez at Netflix

Fresh off directing three episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, Robert Rodriguez is set to helm a Spy Kids reboot for Netflix. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform announced it’s teaming with Rodriguez to relaunch the property. He will write, direct, and produce the new film, which will be the first in the family comedy series since 2011’s Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. Rodriguez launched the franchise in 2001, and acted as director/writer/producer on all four entries. He also provided the music for 3-D and All the Time in the World.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker

Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 15

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, Shrek, and Shrek 2. Ryan Reynolds-led movie The Adam Project is poised to be one of Netflix's biggest movies since its last Ryan Reynolds movie, Red Notice. The sci-fi action comedy is No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, March 15. Nos. 2 and 3 are Shrek and Shrek 2, a one-two punch of ogre and donkey. No. 4 is Shooter, a thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as a sniper who comes out of retirement to get revenge and clear his name, you know how it goes. Dramedy Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming rounds out the top 5.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4k Remaster Trailer Released Revealing Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ has released the trailer for the upcoming 4k Ultra HD Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition remaster. The trailer reveals that the newly updated director's cut of the original Star Trek movie will debut exclusively on Parmaount+ on April 5th. The new trailer follows the previously revealed first look at the remastered Director's Edition and additional still images released by Paramount+ shortly after the project's announcement. Oscar-winning director Robert Wise directed Star Trek: The Motion Picture but wasn't entirely satisfied with the film's theatrical cut, completed on a tight deadline. The Director's Edition allowed Wise to achieve his vision more fully, restoring abandoned elements and special effects shots when Paramount released it on VHS and DVD in 2001.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jared Leto Assures His Joker Return Following The Batman's Release

Jared Leto Assures His Joker Return Following The Batman's Release. As evidenced by DC's multiple developments of the Criminal Clown Prince of Gotham City throughout the years, DC is never far away from bringing any version of the Joker into the big screens. With Heath Ledger setting a gold standard for the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, playing the clown villain now comes with heavy pressure from the audience. While Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan's Joker got praised by critics for bringing their unique version of the villain in the DC Universe, another Joker star remains hopeful in reprising his role as the Joker, and that is no other than Jared Leto.
MOVIES

