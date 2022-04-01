Kickoff April with these new movies and TV shows

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, Shrek, and Shrek 2. Ryan Reynolds-led movie The Adam Project is poised to be one of Netflix's biggest movies since its last Ryan Reynolds movie, Red Notice. The sci-fi action comedy is No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, March 15. Nos. 2 and 3 are Shrek and Shrek 2, a one-two punch of ogre and donkey. No. 4 is Shooter, a thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as a sniper who comes out of retirement to get revenge and clear his name, you know how it goes. Dramedy Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming rounds out the top 5.
Comments / 0