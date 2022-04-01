Kickoff April with these new movies and TV shows

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO