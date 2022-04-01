ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Florida law aims to recruit law enforcement officers

 1 day ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will provide $5,000 bonuses among other incentives to recruit new in-state law enforcement officers and current out-of-state officers under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron...

WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
The Independent

‘Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles’: Huge haul of guns seized in Florida during Spring Break

Panama City Beach Police say they seized enough guns to “arm a small army” over the weekend. Law enforcement officials in Panama City Beach in northwestern Florida – a popular Spring Break destination – announced on Monday that they seized 75 weapons and detained 161 people on Saturday and Sunday, referring to the suspects as “pathetic cowards”. Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said the guns “were taken over a period of two days”. “It could arm a small army. Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles – these are weapons brought to a resort destination. These are weapons brought to a beach,”...
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate...
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. March 24, 2022. Editorial: Chasing daylight, Rubio descends into darkness. Marco Rubio finally showed up for work. Then he did the wrong thing. Last week, Florida’s senior senator sneaked through the chamber a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s been a Rubio priority for years.
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has lashed out at critics of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that passed out of the Florida Legislature this week, singling out The Walt Disney Co. in particular for expressing reservations about the legislation. “Here’s what I can tell you: In the state of Florida, we are not going to allow […] The post Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
